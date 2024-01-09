Watchung Avenue by Park Street in Montclair is prone to flooding. Never drive cars through flooded areas. (FILE PHOTO)

Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency on Monday ahead of a severe winter storm bringing heavy rain, high winds and flash flooding Tuesday into Wednesday.

“Beginning tomorrow morning at 10 a.m. and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential flooding,” Murphy said at a press conference Monday.

“This is one I would strongly encourage folks to not underestimate,” said Murphy, adding that the storm could lead to “tens of thousands” of power outages across the state. “A lot of rain and high winds, and flooding can cause not just a lot of damage but put lives at risk.”

Heavy rains along with melting snow could also result in widespread flooding.

The state of emergency will be in effect starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Montclair Township announced that residents may park their vehicles “free-of-charge” in municipal lots and the Midtown Deck (at 292 Glenridge Ave.) from Tuesday 01/09/2024, at 12 P.M. until the rain has cleared. Bay Street, Fullerton, and Crescent Decks are NOT available for free-of-charge parking.

The Township also asks that residents plan for and monitor their homes during this period, especially those who park their cars at the Fullerton Deck’s lower level. Please consider moving your cars to higher elevation areas.

Report street flooding to Montclair’s non-emergency number, 973-744-1234, or for all other emergencies, call 911.

Bloomfield Police sent out a storm warning alert to residents Monday afternoon, asking them to consider moving cars to higher elevation areas; school lots will be available from Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. until Wednesday at 7 a.m. Residents are asked to report street flooding to the Bloomfield Police’s non-emergency number, 973-680-4141, and for all other emergencies, call 911.

Montclair Public schools & offices announced they will have an abbreviated day, Tues., Jan. 9. There will be no after school activities or YMCA after care.

To report a power outage or check area outages, visit PSEG.

Montclair Local will be reporting on the storm; send photos or tips to news@montclairlocal.news







