A helicopter made an emergency landing in Anderson Park Wednesday. (DONNA BONAVITA)

A helicopter made an emergency landing in Montclair’s Anderson Park Wednesday around 1 p.m..

Donna Bonavita was walking in the park and saw the helicopter: The scene at Anderson Park after a helicopter made an emergency landing. DONNA BONAVITA

“My sister and I just watched a helicopter land in Anderson Park. We called Montclair Police who sent officers over immediately,” said Bonavita. “The officer said it was a malfunction with the pilot’s engine so he made an emergency landing. No one was hurt.”

Chief Todd Conforti confirmed the emergency landing due to a mechanical issue and said no injuries were reported. Essex County is handling the incident as the park is an Essex County Park. Police at the scene .(GEORGETTE GILMORE)

UPDATE: Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo told Montclair Local that two men in the helicopter are from a company based out of Georgia who were doing work for Amtrak in Newark. When they realized they had a malfunctioning part on the helicopter, they looked for an open field where they could make a safe, precautionary landing.

DiVincenzo said the helicopter will remain in the park overnight until a part can be delivered .

“I was very concerned, but they did the smart thing and we are glad no one was hurt,” DiVincenzo added. Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo (center) at the scene (GEORGETTE GILMORE) People taking a closer look at the scene before being told to move back. (GEORGETTE GILMORE)