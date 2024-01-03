A helicopter made an emergency landing in Montclair’s Anderson Park Wednesday around 1 p.m..
Donna Bonavita was walking in the park and saw the helicopter:
“My sister and I just watched a helicopter land in Anderson Park. We called Montclair Police who sent officers over immediately,” said Bonavita. “The officer said it was a malfunction with the pilot’s engine so he made an emergency landing. No one was hurt.”
Chief Todd Conforti confirmed the emergency landing due to a mechanical issue and said no injuries were reported. Essex County is handling the incident as the park is an Essex County Park.
UPDATE: Essex County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo told Montclair Local that two men in the helicopter are from a company based out of Georgia who were doing work for Amtrak in Newark. When they realized they had a malfunctioning part on the helicopter, they looked for an open field where they could make a safe, precautionary landing.
DiVincenzo said the helicopter will remain in the park overnight until a part can be delivered .
“I was very concerned, but they did the smart thing and we are glad no one was hurt,” DiVincenzo added.