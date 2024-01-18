Sidewalks that weren’t cleared of snow are now slippery and dangerous. Photo by Lukas on Pexels.com

In Montclair, clearing snow from the sidewalks in front of your home is your responsibility. Residents and property owners who didn’t clear the snow resulting in hazardous sidewalks are getting tickets.

Acting town manager Michael Lapolla told Montclair Local that code enforcement inspectors were out on snow removal complaints today.

“Under 297-31, property owners must have snow/ice removed after a grace period of 12 hours of daylight. Tickets were issued beginning at 10am today. Residents with specific complaints should contact code enforcement,” said Lapolla.

If you’re new to town, here’s the language: “every owner, lessee, tenant, occupant, or other person having charge of any building, lot of ground or premises in the Township abutting or bordering upon any public street in the Township shall remove or cause to be removed all snow, slush and/or ice from the abutting sidewalks of any such street within 12 hours of daylight.”

According to the Township’s code, first offense is $100. The “second offense and each additional within a six-month period from the date of the previous offense, a fine of not less than $200 nor more than $500.” The Township can also charge you to remove it.

Requirements for Snow and Ice

The Township’s snow removal requirements state that “removal of any slush and/or loose, granular, or packed snow should be conducted along the full paved width, or a minimum of 48 inches wide, of such sidewalks and in a manner that ensures the orderly flow and safety of pedestrian traffic upon such sidewalks.”

The same goes for ice, but if it is too hard or impractical to remove, you are in compliance if you make the ice level and completely cover it with “sand, sawdust, rock salt, or other appropriate traction-producing material to prevent slipping and shall, as soon thereafter as the weather shall permit, thoroughly clean such sidewalks.”

If your sidewalk also leads to a crosswalk, you are also responsible for removing snow, slush and/or ice so to ensure access to the crosswalk is clear.

Where to put all that the snow and ice? Not in the street. And make sure you clear any snow/ice from around fire hydrants, so that in the event of a fire, firefighters don’t lose precious time locating and shoveling them out before being able to hook up to them. Firefighters need a three-foot clearance on all sides of the hydrant.

If you use salt or ice melt, think about Montclair’s four-legged friends and pick up the pet-friendly kind.

The Township of Montclair released this message Thursday about snow expected tomorrow:

Please be advised of an upcoming snowstorm expected to start Friday (1/19/2024) morning and persist until Saturday (1/20/2024) morning. The forecast predicts an accumulation of 1 to 3 inches of snow. Our team will closely monitor the situation, and if street clearance becomes necessary, a prompt alert will be issued.

In the event of escalating weather conditions leading to a town-announced snow emergency, residents are permitted to park their vehicles “free-of-charge” in municipal lots and the Midtown Deck (located at 292 Glenridge Ave.) from the declaration of the emergency until 6 hours after the state of emergency is lifted (Terminated).

Please note that Bay Street, Fullerton, and Crescent Decks are excluded from this free-of-charge parking provision.