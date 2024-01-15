“How many bubbles are in a bar of soap?” asked Ann Lippel, president of Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place (mGAP), speaking to children at Nishuane Elementary School Monday. Several students looked puzzled, but raised their hands, eager to answer.

Then Lippel explained: “Did you know, if you lived in North Carolina, Alabama or most of what we call the southern states in the 1950s, Black people had to answer silly questions like this in order to vote for an election.”

“Many people came together to make sure all citizens were able to vote,” said Lippel. “It was hard work but even children came out in support,” Lippel said, explaining how it takes courage to do the right thing.

Lippel was one of a group of speakers elementary school students learned from at a special intergenerational program presented by mGAP in coordination with Nishuane and Hillside School Action Team for Partnerships (SATp) and with help from volunteers from Montclair State University.

The event centered on the theme of “making a difference when it matters most.”

Reverend Craig Dunn, senior pastor of the First Baptist Church of Madison, reflected on the positive impact his third-grade teacher had on his life, noting that he continues to adhere to the principles she instilled in him.

“She always paired us with a student from a different country, someone who didn’t speak English well or dressed differently. We protected and helped our friends in school,” Dunn said. “Because she did that, I still carry that perspective into the world. That’s also what Dr. King taught us.”

Other speakers included Frank Millspaugh, who collaborated directly with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to aid the Mississippi Freedom Summer; Ellie Bagli, who reminisced about how seeing Dr. King in Montclair and the Civil Rights movement inspired her to be an activist; and Junius Williams, an educator, attorney, and author involved in the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and the Selma to Montgomery March.

Speakers shared personal experiences of actively contributing to society and offered insights on how children could integrate these principles into their own lives.

Reverend Craig Dunn speaks to students as Ellie Bagli looks on. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Dunn gave examples of service that children could relate to and act on, such as “picking up a piece of paper from the floor and cheering up a friend on a bad day.”

Parents and children enthusiastically joined in singing, clapping, and cheering as Williams sang “Woke Up This Morning with My Mind Stayed on Freedom.”

The event also included a screening of “The Children’s March,” an Academy Award-winning short documentary film showcasing the Birmingham, Alabama civil rights marches in the 1960s. The film highlighted the courage of young activists who played a pivotal role in the Children’s Crusade.

Pictured (left to right): Reverend Craig Dunn, mGAP president Ann Lippel, speaker Junius Williams, mGAP member and speaker Ellie Bagli, mGAP member George Frole, Anita Clark, Principal Frank Sedita, Asst. Principal Brenda Coe, PTA members Obie Miranda-Woodley and speaker Frank Millspaugh. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Speaking to the Local, Lippel emphasized the importance of the intergenerational exchange, stating, “We believe bridging these gaps is critical.”

Bagli hoped to inspire the young students. “We wanted young people to see that older people have experiences with values, and it’s now their responsibility to take up these causes,” she said.

Children help assemble blessing bags of essential items for those in need. (SHERRY FERNANDES)

Board of Education members, Melanie Deysher, Phaedra Dunn and Councilor-at-Large Bob Russo also attended the event.

At the event’s conclusion, children collaborated to assemble “blessing bags” filled with essential items such as socks, woolen hats, and snacks. The bags will be distributed to local shelters and individuals in need.