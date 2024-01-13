Photo by On Shot on Pexels.com



What is the origin of the “Tiki Bar”? What did Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth drink?

On Monday, join the Victorian Society in America – Northern New Jersey Chapter (VSA-NNJ) at Montclair Women’s Club for “The History of Cocktails” with Mac McParland.

Learn about the first cocktail of the 1800s, and the evolution of cocktails through the 19th and 20th centuries. Find out more about key figures in cocktail history including contributions by Professor Jerry Thomas, Jennie Churchill, and Mrs. Julius Walsh, the woman credited with the invention of the “cocktail party.”

McParland, who previously presented about the rise of the beer brewing industry in Newark in the Victorian era, is a member of the board of VSA NNJ.

VSA-NNJ meets monthly from September to June for lectures and events related to 19th Century history, usually on the third Monday of the month. The program is free for members, and $10 for guests.

Presented by Mac McParland

Monday, January 15, 2024 at 7:00 PM

Montclair Women’s Club, 82 Union Street, Montclair

This venue is handicap accessible. Parking is available behind the building and on the street. Light refreshments, coffee and tea will be served.