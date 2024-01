Three Montclair children recently lost their beloved mother due to the intersection of domestic violence and firearms. It’s not the first time a Montclair woman has been killed by gun violence and it won’t be the last. These deaths are an unfortunate reminder that no community is immune to gun violence and that when there are more guns, there are more gun deaths.

Jaime Bedrin

The writer, a former local leader of Moms Demand Action in Essex County, has been a contributor to Montclair Local.