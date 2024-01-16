Rev.Dr. Campbell B. Singleton, III (center), the senior pastor of Union Baptist Church of Montclair, delivered the main message. (All photos courtesy Steve Moctezuma)

Rev. Dr. Campbell B. Singleton, III , the senior pastor of Union Baptist Church of Montclair, spoke to the message: “Stop the Hate Before It’s Too Late!” during Montclair’s Interfaith Service at St. Paul’s Baptist Church Monday.

Organized by the Montclair African American Clergy Association, the Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association, and the Montclair NAACP, the Martin Luther King Jr. the Interfaith Service serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing work towards collective liberation and equality.

Other presenters included Pastor Scott Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair; Pastor Anita Wright, Trinity Presbyterian Church; Pastor Bernadette Glover, St. Paul Baptist Church; Mrs. Diane Anglin, president, NAACP Montclair Branch; Rabbi Ariann Weitzman, Bnai Keshet; Pastor Elizabeth Campbell, Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Kevin Dawud Amin, Masjid Al-Wadud Mosque; Pastor Anya Sammler-Michael, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Montclair; First Lady Nicola Black-Singleton, Union Baptist Church; Pastor Kay Dubuisson, St. Marks United Methodist Church, and Pastor Clenard Childress, Jr., Calvary Baptist Church, Newark.

The service also included musical selections performed by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Montclair Choir, and a Liturgical Dance Selection by the St. Paul Praise Dancers, St. Paul Baptist Church.