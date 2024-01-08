Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Washington, DC (Photo by Bee Calder on Unsplash)

January 15 is MLK Day, the federal holiday that honors Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. It’s an official day of service that celebrates the civil rights leader’s life and legacy.

Along with community service or supporting a local nonprofit, attend one (or more) of these events with your family to honor Dr. King:

37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast

Saturday, January 13, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

St. Paul Baptist Church, 119 Elm Street, Montclair

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

Reverend Dante’ R. Quick, Ph.D. Senior Pastor, First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, will be the Keynote Speaker. The event is presented By The Greater Essex Community Uplift Foundation (GECUF), and proceeds will support the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Eta Pi Chapter, Programs, and Scholarship Fund.



Unity Run/Walk

Sunday, January 14 at 8 a.m.

Nishuane Park, High Street, Montclair

Free registration is required.

Join Fleet Feet Montclair and Brooks for a Unity Run/Walk in memory and celebration of Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. & Coretta Scott King. The 5k route will start at Nishuane Park near the black granite tear-drop-shaped monument dedicated to the Kings. In honor of MLK Day being a Day of Service, Fleet Feet will be collecting toiletries for Toni’s Kitchen at Nishuane Park between 8–9 a.m. You can also drop donations at Fleet Feet between January 13 and January 15.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Breakfast

Monday, January 15, 7:30–9:30 a.m.

Atrium at George Innes Annex at MHS, 141 Park Street, Montclair

Donation fee: $35/$10 students

For more information, email here

Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson will deliver the Keynote Address at the 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Breakfast. The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund raises money for college-bound seniors at Montclair High School.





Martin Luther King Jr. Interfaith Service

Monday, January 15, 12 p.m.

St. Paul Baptist Church, 119 Elm Street, Montclair.

Free to attend

A longstanding tradition upheld by the Montclair African American Clergy Association, the Montclair Interfaith Clergy Association, and the Montclair NAACP, this service returns to inspire collective work for liberation. Rev. Dr. Campbell Singleton of the Union Baptist Church will preach on the pertinent theme for our town and our global community: “Stop the hate before it’s too late!”

MLK Intergenerational Program

Monday, January 15, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Nishuane, 36 Cedar Ave., Montclair

Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place will hold an Intergenerational Ceremony with Nishuane and Hillside Schools. Students will hear from seniors about their memories of the day King came to Montclair High School.

Community Day Martin Luther King Jr: Vision in Action

Monday, January 15, 12–5 p.m.

Newark Museum of Art, 49 Washington Street, Newark

Free, registration is required.

Newark Museum of Art hosts a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with Community Day. Enjoy uplifting performances, hands-on activities and opportunities to help others at this all-ages event.

Monday, January 15, 2 p.m.

Martin Luther King Statue, 495 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark

Free to attend

The People’s Organization for Progress hosts this March and Rally for progress in the area of civil rights.

West Orange Township 12th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

Monday, January 15, 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Liberty Middle School, 1 Kelly Drive, West Orange

Free

William Michael Barbee will be the keynote speaker at this year’s MLK Day celebration, sponsored by the West Orange Human Relations Commission.

Jersey Cares Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service: “I Have A Dream” Walk

Monday, January 15, 10 a.m.–12 p.m

Millburn High School Track, 462 Millburn Ave, Millburn

Free, register here.

Come together in solidarity to support the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and social justice causes by walking 2 miles or running a 5k. 50% of all funds raised for this project support the New Jersey Institute for Social Justice.