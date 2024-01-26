Board of Education office (ADAM ANIK/FILE PHOTO)

The Montclair Board of Education, in a unanimous decision during its Jan. 22 meeting, has paved the way for an initiative by passing a Set-Aside Resolution.

Superintendent Jonathan Ponds and Business Administrator Christina Hunt unveiled the resolution, designed to allocate 20% of the Bond Referendum projects to minority, women, and small business enterprises, specifically for professional services and construction projects.

This resolution marks the first deliberate effort in the district’s history to structure segments of construction projects and professional services to benefit minority, women, and small businesses.

Ponds highlighted the significance of the resolution, saying, “This is a tangible example of how the district is focused on equity and our commitment to giving back to the community, as we hope to attract local businesses.”

According to the district, the decision comes in response to a recent report by Mason Tillman Associates, specialists in disparity studies. The report indicated that New Jersey is trailing behind in minority- and women-led contracts when compared to neighboring states such as New York and Pennsylvania.

Designations for the set-asides will be determined prior to the initiation of any advertisements for requests for proposals and/or bids. Contracts for these projects will then be exclusively awarded to minority, women, or small businesses.

Hunt expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I am excited to structure these set-asides for the bond referendum projects because, together with the Project Labor Agreement (PLA) approved at the Board’s September 6, 2023 meeting, it will help minority, women, and small businesses compete.”

Speaking at the meeting, resident June Raegner said, “Thank you Dr. Ponds for another amazing announcement with the set asides tonight. Thank you for listening to the people in this community. For many years I have thought that one of our biggest problems was not having strong consistent long-term leadership. I feel heard and I feel like this community has been heard.”

The Project Labor Agreement (PLA) mandates that projects exceeding $5 million of the Bond Referendum will be exclusively awarded to union contractors.