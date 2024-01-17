The Montclair High School boys bowling team is aiming to win Super Essex Conference and Essex County titles this season. The Mounties included from left to right, junior Isaac Archer, senior Jesse Blau, senior Tai Burns, senior Max Ashton and senior Christopher Smith. (PHOTO SUBMITTED BY MONTCLAIR BOWLING)

The Montclair boys bowling team has a lot to play for and the chance to bring home a few championships.

As of Jan. 16, the Mounties were tied with Nutley for first in the Super Essex Conference American Division and will be looking to grab one of the top spots in the Essex County Tournament next month. The Montclair boys came in fifth last season in the county meet.

On the girls side Montclair is going through a little bit of a rebuilding after they graduated several seniors, Hazel Aiello, Abigail Price, Georgia Pendas and Diana Creaser, all who were All Essex/Super Essex Conference honorees. As of last week, the Montclair girls were 3-6 after going 8-4-1 and finishing second in the Essex County Tournament.

“The girls team is young and inexperienced, but I’m proud at the way they are improving each match, and they are still learning the game,” said Montclair High School bowling head coach Jenna Totaro.

The Montclair girls have a nice group of freshmen including Caroleena Vellecamp, Eva Halbfinger and Primrose Kenny.

The Mountie girls team also has the return of one of the top bowlers in the county – junior Brooklyn Awad who finished third in the Essex County girls individual tournament and has averaged 139 so far in the 2023-24 season.

“Brooklyn has improved tremendously since last year, she knows her role on the team this year especially being captain,” said Totaro who added that she thinks Awad can bring home the county girls individual title. “Her anchor role is important. She takes her job seriously.”

On the boys side there is plenty of optimism as they are tied with Nutley for the SEC American lead. The American title might come down to the Jan. 24th rematch with Nutley. In the first go around, the Raiders won 7-0 on Dec. 20.

In terms of the Essex County Tournament Montclair boys could give Seton Hall a run for their money. The Pirates have won the county boys team championship the last two seasons.

The Montclair girls bowling team is young and up and coming this season. The Mounties team includes from left to right, assistant coach Brielle Feaster, freshman Caroleena Vellecamp, junior Brooklyn Awad, freshman Eva Halbfinger, freshman Primrose Kenny and head coach Jenna Totaro. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“My boys will need to step it up in order to place first, second or third,” said Totaro who added that the key will be consistency in the county meet that will be held Feb. 13.

And again, this season, Tai Burns, who is a senior, leads the way with an average of 201. Burns will be looking to defend his Essex County individual title this season.

“Tai Burns is finally a senior this year, and I’m appreciating each moment that I have with him,” said Totaro. “He is just one of a kind and there won’t be many Tai Burns coming through Montclair High school bowling, I’ll tell you that right now. He brings his knowledge and has great communication skills when it comes to helping the new and younger bowlers. I’m hoping Tai goes far in individual’s counties like he did last year and won.”

Along with Burns, Montclair boys have had a strong new couple of faces in a pair of seniors, Max Ashton and Jesse Blau and junior Isaac Archer. Archer has had the strongest season so far with a 172 average while Blau and Ashton have contributed 159 and 137 averages respectively.

Montclair Bowling

(Matches at 3:50 p.m. at Belleville Bowl in Belleville)

Jan. 17 Irvington

Jan. 23 Newark Lab

Jan. 24 Nutley

Jan. 30 Eagle Academy (boys only)

Jan. 30 Mount St. Domnic, (girls only)