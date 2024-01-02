Montclair’s municipal elections are held every four years, on the second Tuesday in May. That means on May 14, 2024, Montclair residents can go to the polls and choose a candidate for mayor, a councilor for the ward they live in, and two at-large councilors.

How To Run For Council

Starting Friday, January 5, interested residents can pick up a packet from Montclair’s municipal clerk to run for the council seat in the ward they live in or as an at-large councilor or mayoral candidate. Nominating petitions, together with an information packet, will be available in the office of the clerk during normal business hours (8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.)

According to Essex County Clerk Chris Durkin, the packet Montclair’s municipal clerk distributes includes a checklist of requirements regarding the petition, including the number of signatures needed for a particular office, the deadline to return petitions in March, as well as guidelines with regards to slogans. The number of petitions required to get on the ballot is based on 1% of the voter turnout for the township, or the respective ward, in the previous 2020 municipal election.

Residents must be a registered voter and have been a resident of Montclair and of the ward they are seeking to run in, for at least one year as of May 14, 2024.

In past elections, Montclair candidates to form a slate and run together as a group, but candidates have also chose to run independently. Voters can mix and match from different slates, so often an entire slate will not get elected.

Historically, people pick up packets, but not all decide to run. If they are undecided as to the council seat they are interested in running for, candidates can pick up more than one packet – one for the ward they live in as well as packets for at-large councilor, mayor, or both.

Will Montclair residents vote for a complete change in leadership or can we expect to see one or more incumbents return?

A Tumultuous Four Years

The contentious October 25, 2022 meeting where the Council voted to put the town manager on administrative leave.

It’s been a challenging four years for Montclair’s current council, starting with a pandemic and then marked by ongoing discord among council members, concerns of potential criminal liability, the ousting of a town manager, and council meetings where constituents have called the council corrupt and a report where employees described the council as toxic.

Robert Jackson, Montclair’s former two-term mayor, still lives in Montclair and has been watching the current Montclair council, a council that includes four members he previously served with for eight years.

“I don’t think anyone is happy with the way things turned out – all the acrimony and vitriol, not productivity,” said Jackson of the current council, adding that having so many residents packing the council meeting chambers is not a sign of things going right in government.

“The optics are not good, it’s not serving residents and we are not seeing effectiveness,” said Jackson, who added that there hasn’t been enough focus on the “meat and potatoes issues” of local government.

Dr. Renee Baskerville

Jackson mentioned Dr. Renee Baskerville as someone putting together a slate for May 2024.

“She goes to every meeting. She’s a hard worker and somebody who is not up there now,” said Jackson of Baskerville who lost an incredibly close race for mayor against Sean Spiller in 2020. (At press time, Baskerville had not yet confirmed her plans.)

Jackson is also encouraged by some new faces, particularly people who have spoke out at meetings and impressed him with their level of insight and seriousness. He believes Montclair might even see a repeat of the 2012 elections with as many as three slates of candidates, but said there is a “slim to none” chance of his name showing up on the ballot for 2024.

“I have no plans at the moment,” Jackson said. “From what I’m hearing about people in the mix who are thinking about running, there are seven people who can potentially do a good job.” Jackson said he would rethink his decision if it looked like the town wasn’t going to get the leadership it deserves.

The Incumbents

Montclair Council: Mayor Sean Spiller. Second row, left to right – Councilor-at-Large Robert J. Russo, Deputy Mayor William L. Hurlock, Councilor-at-Large Roger Terry (who replaced Councilor Peter Yacobellis). Bottom row, left to right – 2nd Ward Councilor Robin Schlager, 3rd Ward Councilor Lori Price Abrams, 4th Ward Councilor David Cummings

In December, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said he had not committed to running again – yet.

“It’s a huge honor to serve the residents of Montclair, first as council member and now as Mayor,” said Spiller in an email to Montclair Local. “Right now my focus remains on the work we have to do, including the Vision Zero Task Force, supporting out recently enacted rent control law, and assisting our food banks and other supports during the holidays and beyond. When I decide on the next cycle, Montclair residents will be the first to know.”

Mayor Sean Spiller

According to filings from the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission, Spiller has raised plenty for a mayoral run in 2024.

Spiller, who also serves as NJEA President, has been busy beyond Montclair. In a recent email newsletter to constituents, Spiller shared photos taken with President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House holiday party and at Drumthwacket with Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy. When Spiller launched Protecting our Democracy, speculation began that being mayor of Montclair was a stepping stone for Spiller to some higher office, including a possible run for governor in 2025.

A bigger challenge for Spiller, as well as the other incumbents, are the scandals that have overshadowed their accomplishments during the last four years. Spiller is at the center of the whistleblower complaint filed by Padmaja Rao, Montclair’s chief financial officer. In December 2022, Montclair Local reported that the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office has issued a subpoena to Montclair Township, seeking pay records, time sheets and attendance logs for all the Township Council members in connection to a parallel criminal investigation pending in the criminal justice section of the Attorney General’s Office regarding health insurance benefits.

Spiller was supposed to sit for a deposition in the Rao case, but it has been rescheduled, then cancelled, and has yet to be rescheduled. Spiller’s attorney, in a November letter filed with the court, stated that due to the parallel criminal investigation pending in the Attorney General’s Office, his client may be “advised to assert his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination at any deposition in this matter.”

In Wildwood, a judge upheld charges in a case against officials accused of defrauding taxpayers by accepting state health insurance benefits.

Councilor at Large Bob Russo, who did not take health benefits from Montclair, has been vocal about the public’s interest in him running again.

“I’ve been asked to run one more time by many residents who want to have honest, responsive, transparent government,” said Russo.

Councilor Bob Russo







I’m not running against you, I’m running against bad government

Councilor at Large Bob Russo

Russo previously stated that at least 100 constituents have approached him through emails, texts and in person, imploring him to run for mayor. In late December, Russo said that if he ran again, it would only be for his current position, “which I won with almost 5,000 votes in 2020 and with a new team to reform our government.”

From his frustration with his council mates, including an issue that involved the police, Russo running with any of the other incumbents seems unlikely. At a recent council meeting, when Spiller said Russo was campaigning from the dais, Russo retorted: “I’m not running against you, I’m running against bad government.”

Robert J. Russo served as Mayor of Montclair for four years from 2000 to 2004. He has served as Montclair’s at-large councilor since 2012.

Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager said she is still considering running again, but will decide in late January. Schlager previously served as councilor for her ward from 2002-2008. She was elected again to serve the Second Ward in 2012 and has been serving ever since.

In December, Third Ward Councilor Lori Price Abrams said she had not made a decision yet. Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings was also not ready to announce his decision.

First Ward Councilor Bill Hurlock told Montclair Local that he would consider running again if it was “with the right people.”

Councilor at Large Roger Terry, who stepped in to fill the seat vacated by Peter Yacobellis, said previously it was unlikely that he would run in 2024, but he hasn’t ruled it out completely.

A Clean Slate, A Dream Slate

Jackson is not the only former mayor hoping to see new faces in Montclair’s upcoming municipal elections.

“There are many well-informed and thoughtful people advocating for change in Montclair,” said former Montclair mayor Jerry Fried. “I hope we have two or three slates campaigning against each other with clearly-articulated aspirations.”

Former mayor Ed Remsen said he definitely would not be running in 2024.

“There’s absolutely no way,” said Remsen, who added that he has been talking to people interested in running and is encouraged. “I would like to see new leadership, as well as calmness, sanity, communication, and a lot less rancor.”

“We need to clean house with a ‘clean’ slate,” said Christina Thomas, a vocal critic of the council during public comment. Thomas previously ran and lost to Second Ward Councilor Robin Schlager in 2020. “I’d love to see people who care and do research (that is mostly ignored by this council) up on that dais. People who understand municipal accounting, fiscal responsibility, public policy, urban and suburban growth and development and education, would be the dream, right?”

One of those people who gets mentioned often is Eileen Birmingham, a resident who has been a consistent presence at council meetings, calling for more transparency and accountability and challenging government spending and shared service agreements. Eileen Birmingham speaks during public comment at the Monday, July 18 Township Council meeting. (KATE ALBRIGHT/FOR MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

“It’s no secret that I want to make a contribution and eventually serve on the council, but next year is not my turn,” said Mariana Horta, another resident who regularly attends council meetings. “Getting the incumbents out of office is far too important, and it’s my priority. To this end, Eileen Birmingham is the absolute best candidate the Second Ward has to put forward in 2024. I’m begging and praying that Eileen will decide to run and I will have the pleasure to knock on every door in this ward to campaign for her. All of Montclair will be lucky to have her on the dais.”

Montclair Local reached out to Birmingham about plans to run, but she did not respond.

Besides Birmingham, other names mentioned as people others would like to see run for office are Paul Brubaker, James Cotter and Aminah Toler.

“A growing number of people have contacted me about running this year, and I feel honored to have their trust and confidence,” said Brubaker, who works as communications director for the South Orange and Maplewood School District and before that led the Paterson Public Schools communications department for five years. “I do believe that we need to restore our community’s faith in many of our local institutions including our Township Council and municipal government. That’s why I’m considering whether serving as an elected official is the best way I can contribute to those efforts.”

Paul Brubaker

“We need to restore our community’s faith in many of our local institutions including our Township Council and municipal government.” Paul Brubaker

“I’m grateful there are many smart, thoughtful and dedicated people considering putting their names forward to be candidates for council,” said Cotter, who is active in Radio Free Montclair and Montclair Celebrates July 4th and who ran on a slate with Baskerville in 2020. “It’s a big job and we have big challenges in front of us. I haven’t made any plans yet, but I’m confident this cycle will produce vigorous debate and important conversations about how we want to move Montclair forward.”

Toler said she was flattered to hear her name has been circulating for months.

“My perfect dream slate would consist of individuals that truly care and understand all of our residents and their concerns,” said Toler, who has been instrumental in Montclair Mutual Aid and Friends of Howe House. “A slate that can help and repair much of the serious damage done by some of our current (and former) council members. I imagine seven individuals that have the best interest of our residents as priority one, coupled with fresh new ideas to ensure our community remains intact.”

Montclair has become somewhat of a Netflix series and I am ready for the season finale. Aminah Toler

“I don’t think anyone who may have future political aspirations beyond Montclair is the right choice for our town. Montclair has become somewhat of a Netflix series and I am ready for the season finale,” Toler added. “I hope everyone in town gets out to vote in 2024, and that every vote is counted this time.”

Diane Anglin, who is currently serving as acting Montclair NAACP president while Roger Terry serves on the council, said she was flattered that so many community members approached her to consider running for town council.

“With my schedule the way it is right now, I do not have the time to commit to what Montclair needs,” said Anglin. “I would truly like to see folks run for who are knowledgeable about budgets, have integrity and respect and care about our schools and seniors.”

Cary Chevat, who serves as secretary of the Montclair Democratic County Committee and was one of the founders of BlueWaveNJ, has spoken out for a change in Montclair’s form of government. Now that the mayor of Montclair no longer appoints members to the Board of Education, Chevat says the powers of that office are largely ceremonial.

“You need to win with three other people on a slate if you want to get anything done,” said Chevat.

Erik D’Amato, who founded Vote Montclair, the group that was successful in moving Montclair to an elected school board, said he is not planning to run.

“I’ve thought about jumping in, but decided it would be better for me to just get behind good candidates,” said D’Amato. And by ‘good candidates’ I mean people who are deeply dedicated to clean and competent local government, rather than their own political ambitions or networks, who have a record of involvement in community affairs, and who are resilient enough to deal with what could be a pretty savage campaign, as Mayor Spiller’s career in statewide politics depends on him not only winning reelection from a position of great unpopularity, but having a pliant council as he plots his next step up.”

Adding to the twists and turns of the election to come is the Yacobellis factor. Former councilor Peter Yacobellis announced plans to run for mayor, but in August said he was dropping out and wouldn’t run for mayor or seek reelection. He then resigned from the council in October. Yacobellis was putting together his own slate; some members of that slate may coalesce to form a new slate. One name that has come up is Kabir Moss, founder of Moss Media, a public relations firm. Moss, who lives in the First Ward, hasn’t made a decision yet.

One person who has announced he will definitely run is Ilmar Vanderer, who made his official announcement back in August at a council meeting during public comment.

Citing “discord and disharmony” between the council and its constituents, Vanderer stated he would run for council and do his “very best to do a better job than is being done.”

Ilmar Vanderer announced his intentions in August.

In 2020, Vanderer was honored as Montclair’s “Historic Preservationist of the Year,” for being a community leader who advanced preservation and promoted Montclair history.

“I pride myself on civility, politeness and professionalism,” said Vanderer of his desire to change the tone of government. “The situation is alarming and it cannot stand.”

Vanderer, who has not yet decided whether he will run in the Second Ward where he lives or seek a town-wide seat, said he wasn’t hesitant to express his intention to run, something he did earlier than any other candidate.

“If you are in it, then boldly, proudly proclaim it,” he said.

Montclair Local will be covering the municipal elections – from now until Election Day – and we want to hear from you. Let us know the issues that are most important to you and what you are looking for in the next Montclair Council. Leave us a comment below or email publisher@montclairlocal.news.