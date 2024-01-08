The Montclair football team was a half away from bringing home the North 5 Group 1 state championship as they eventually fell 34-27 at Passaic Tech. Despite the loss the Mounties finished with an 8-4 record for the season. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair High School football team might not have brought home any hardware this past fall, but the 2023 season might go down in years to come as the season that brought back hopes for the future.

The Mounties came into this past fall off a 2022 season that saw the team having to forfeit all their wins as well as not being able to play in their state playoff as the school district self-reported that an ineligible student athlete played in at least one game.

Head coach Jermain Johnson, coaching staff and the team had a theme for the season: “Unfinished Business.”

Montclair was a half away from a state championship before falling 34-27 at Passaic Tech in the North 1 Group 5 state final, but still finished with an 8-4 record.

One of the big pluses this season was the offense. And after falling to Passaic Tech, Johnson gave credit to his offense for putting up the most points this season against Passaic Tech. “We knew that we could score on them, and they have not seen an offense like ours,” said the Mounties head coach whose offense averaged 27 points per game this past season.

In addition, Johnson knows his team will be in the same position as this past fall, but this time the Mounties will bring home some silver. “Absolutely we will be,” said the Montclair head coach about having another shot at a title in 2024. “People know who we are now.”

It was an amazing comeback for the program that saw the 2022 season come crashing to a halt after the announcement by the school district that they would be forfeiting the opening state playoff game a day before it was to happen at Ridgewood. And the opening state win, 19-7, over Columbia, came exactly a year later after the forfeit to Ridgewood.

For the revitalization this season, the Mounties program can give a lot of credit to its seniors including its leaders and captains. Wide receiver/defensive back David Thom-Rogers, offensive/defensive lineman Wesley Mathis, linebacker Manny Robinson, defensive lineman/tight end Kal Wilson (Freedom White second team) and offensive lineman Tyler Porter (division honorable mention list), were all named to the All-Super Essex Conference Freedom White Division honors. The challenge for the coaching staff will be to fill those spots next September. Montclair junior quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis was a big reason that the Mounties reached the North 1 Group 5 state title game and had an 8-4 record. He was named to the All–New Jersey Group 5 third team and All Super Football Conference Freedom White first team. In addition, junior Harry Miller (62) was named to the All SFC Freedom White first team. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Rogers might be one of the biggest holes to fill on both sides of the ball. The senior wideout caught 38 balls for 756 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. And on defense he was second on the Mounties with 86.5 total tackles and had three interceptions. He was named to both the All–New Jersey Group 5 and the All-Freedom White Division first team, on defense.

Also, on the defensive end Montclair will need to replace Robinson who led the Mounties in total tackles with 115 to go along with two fumble recoveries. Robinson was pegged for the All Freedom White first team.

In addition, Wilson and Mathis had 28.5 and 16.5 tackles respectively. Mathis staked his claim on the offensive line achieving an All Freedom White first honor as well as an All–New Jersey Group 5 third team designation. Other seniors also contributed extensively on defense – Asani Brown, Akie Green, Sam Sullivan, and Jeffrey White.

In 2024 the Mounties should be well stacked to make an even bigger run starting this coming September.

And for starters it will be the return of junior quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis who in his first season after transferring from Morris Catholic put up big numbers including throwing for 2,220 yards along with 26 touchdowns. The junior signal caller also ran for 233 yards and five touchdowns. He was named to the All–New Jersey Group 5 third team and All SFC Freedom White first team. Montclair senior David Thom-Rogers was a big part of why the Mounties reached the North 1 Group 5 state title game and finished with an 8-4 record. He was named to both the All–New Jersey Group 5 and the All-Freedom White Division first team, both on defense. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

While he will be without Thom-Rogers next season, Lewis will have the next top receivers in juniors Jace Auletta and Jayden Lee, with 567 and 411 receiving yards respectively. Auletta also had nine receiving touchdowns. Both were named to the All Freedom White second team.

Next season Montclair will have a few top players on the line starting with juniors, Harry Miller, Jarius Davis and Moustapha Green. Miller was part of the All Freedom White first team on offense while both Davis and Green were part of the Freedom White Division second team.

In addition, the Mounties also have two other members of the All SFC Freedom White defense second team coming back for 2024 in juniors, linebacker Richard Williams and defensive back Ja-Khi Chance. Williams had 60.5 total tackles while Chance picked up a fumble recovery and an interception.

In addition to defense, Chance was the top running back with 679 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while missing a couple of games because of an injury. The Mounties will also have junior Oswald Russell returning in the backfield. Russell ran for 201 yards and is expected to be a bigger piece on the ground.

On special teams Montclair will have its punter returning in sophomore Oscar Crosbie Smith, part of the Freedom White second team.

Montclair Football honors

All Group 5

First Team

Defense

David Thom-Rogers, defensive back, senior

Third Team

Offense

Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis, quarterback, junior

Wesley Mathis, offensive line, senior

All Super Football Conference Montclair senior Wesley Mathis (52) was named to the All Freedom White first honor as well as an All–New Jersey Group 5 third team designation. The Mounties reached the North 1 Group 5 state title game and finished with an 8-4 record. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Freedom White Division

First Team

Offense

Bubba Lewis, quarterback, junior

David Thom-Rogers, Skill, senior

Harry Miller, offensive line, junior

Wesley Mathis, offensive line, senior

Defense

Manny Robinson, linebacker, senior

Second Team

Offense

Jace Auletta, Skill, junior

Jayden Lee, Skill, junior

Defense

Jarius Davis, defensive line, junior

Moustapha Green, defensive line, junior

Kal Wilson, defensive line, senior

Richard Williams, linebacker, junior

Ja-Khi Chance, defensive back, junior

Oscar Crosbie Smith, punter, sophomore

Honorable Mention

Tyler Porter, offensive line, senior