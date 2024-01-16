The Montclair girls swimming team shows off the Essex County/Super Essex Conference team championship on Monday at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence. The Mounties grabbed 292 points, ahead of the second-place finisher, Newark Academy, with 267 points. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair girls swimming team won its fourth straight Essex County/Super Essex Conference team championship on Monday.

The Mounties nabbed the county championship with 292 points, ahead of Newark Academy with 267. Montclair clinched the title in winning the final race, the 400 freestyle relay with Newark Academy coming in second at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence.

The Montclair boys swim team came in fifth in the team standings with 117 points, but were only three points behind fourth place, Livingston.

Montclair Kimberley girls swim team finished seventh in the team standings with 63 points.

Coming into the county swim meet, the Mounties girls team was undefeated at 5-0 and had defeated Newark Academy, 89-81, on Dec. 19.

Seniors, l to r: Ellen Last, Carly Frank, Lauren Wall, Maya Guitierrez, Lily Miklaszewski, Coach Koenigsfest. Not pictured – senior Maddie Daynes. (Photo: Patrick Gilligan)



The Montclair girls swimming team’s streak of four county titles dates back to 2020 since the 2021 Essex County/Super Essex Conference swim meet was not held because of COVID.