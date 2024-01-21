Montclair junior Savannah Seawell (11) goes on the fastbreak against Montclair Kimberley senior Aeryn Curren. In Part 1 of the battle of rivals, Montclair girls basketball held serve with a 40-26 win at Montclair Kimberley on Saturday. The two teams battle again this time at Montclair on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

Montclair senior point guard Liz Giordano was really looking forward to Saturday’s game at Montclair Kimberley.

“For me personally I don’t think I have ever beaten them in any of the sports I’ve played, soccer, lacrosse, and for my senior year I really wanted to beat them,” said Giordano who played one year of soccer.

In basketball, Montclair lost to Montclair Kimberley two seasons ago, but the Mounties did win in Giordano’s freshman year of 2020-21. She did not see playing time in that game.

Now the senior can enjoy at least one win after Montclair (8-4) defeated Montclair Kimberley, 40-26, that was also a Super Essex Conference Colonial Division game and the Mounties fourth-straight victory..

In Saturday’s win over Montclair Kimberley (4-7) on the hard court, it was a combination of Giordano and her teammates getting the ball into junior center/forward Savannah Seawell along with putting the clamps on the Cougars top scorers. Seawell had a game-high 20 points while sophomore Anna O’Keefe chipped in 10 points for Montclair.

Montclair Kimberley has a very good duo of seniors, guard Aeryn Curren and forward Salange Bell. While Curren generated 15 points, the Mounties double-teaming of Bell limited her to six points.

Montclair instituted a new defense, a zone plus one (or 1-3-1), this season and on Saturday it worked to perfection.

“Our goal on defense is to keep the middle locked down and make them shoot from the outside,” said Seawell. Montclair senior Liz Giordano (with ball) gets smothered by the Montclair Kimberley full court press led by Cougars sophomore Lily Belle Critchley (30) and senior Aeryn Curren (back). (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

While Giordano only had two points, it is her job at point guard to be the facilitator. In the previous three seasons, the senior had been a shooting guard and she admitted it’s been a tough transition.

“This year I always dribble the ball up at all times,” said Giordano. “It was hard at first. I started to get used to it very recently. I think being a senior captain helps my confidence.”

The play worked in the first half as Montclair took a 19-10 lead at halftime. Seawell had 12 of her 20 points in the first half and Bell was limited to two points.

And in the second half, Montclair Kimberley could not get any closer as the Mounties extended their lead to 19 points, 36-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Along with the upcoming Essex County Tournament, Montclair is looking forward to a battle at Payne Tech on Jan. 23 (7 p.m.) and hosting Livingston on Feb. 1. Montclair is looking to make up for tough losses, Payne Tech (47-37, Dec. 19) and recently Livingston (45-42, Jan. 4), both within the Super Essex Conference Colonial Division.

Montclair Kimberley senior Salange Bell (24) looks to drive to the basket against Montclair. In Part 1 of the battle of rivals, Montclair girls basketball held serve with a 40-26 win at Montclair Kimberley on Saturday. The two teams battle again this time at Montclair on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

Since both Montclair and MKA are in the SEC Colonial Division this season, the two teams will see each other on Feb. 5 at Montclair (7 p.m.) as the Cougars look to avenge Saturday’s loss.

While Montclair Kimberley has lost four in a row after the defeat to Montclair, half of the defeats have been by single digits.

Before the last few games, Cougars head coach Isabella Mendez liked how competitive her team was in the first half of the season. “The majority of the games played have come down to the wire, and I am happy with the effort our team has given so far,” said Mendez who added that the goal for this season is to surpass the win total of nine from 2022-23.

Both teams are also looking toward the Essex County Tournament. The Mounties are the 16th-seeded and are expected to host 17th-seeded North Star Academy in the preliminary round at home on Jan. 25. A Montclair victory over North Star would set up a battle against top-seeded and neighbor, Immaculate Conception on Jan. 27.

Montclair Kimberley is the 18th seed and hosts 31st-seeded Bard on Jan. 22. A win over Bard would send the Cougars into the next preliminary round at 15th-seeded Cedar Grove on Jan. 25. Montclair junior Roxana Hallaby (10) goes on the fastbreak against Montclair Kimberley. In Part 1 of the battle of rivals, Montclair girls basketball held serve with a 40-26 win at Montclair Kimberley on Saturday. The two teams battle again this time at Montclair on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF).

Montclair Girls Basketball Schedule

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Jan. 23 at Payne Tech

Jan. 25 Essex County Tournament, TBD

Jan. 26 at Glen Ridge

Jan. 30 Verona

Feb. 1 Livingston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 Nutley, 1 p.m.

Feb. 5 Montclair Kimberley, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 Millburn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10 Cedar Grove, 1 p.m.

Feb. 13 West Side

Feb. 17 West Essex, 11 a.m.

Montclair Kimberley Girls Basketball Schedule

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Jan. 23 Livingston

Jan. 25 Essex County Tournament, TBD

Jan. 26 at College Achieve

Jan. 27 at University

Jan. 29 at East Side

Feb. 1 at Millburn

Feb. 2 Dwight-Englewood

Feb. 5 at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Newark Tech

Feb. 9 American History

Feb. 15 Kent Place

Feb. 16 St. Vincent

Feb. 20 Oak Knoll