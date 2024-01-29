Montclair High School football team will start its 2024 campaign against South Jersey powerhouse Winslow in the Battle at the Beach in Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend this fall. The Mounties will be without 2023 starting quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis who transferred recently to play in Florida. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair High School football suffered a blow recently when All State and All Essex County quarterback Malachi ‘Bubba’ Lewis decided to transfer for his senior season.

Rivals.com, a network of websites that focuses on college football recruiting, reported that Lewis was transferring to Homestead High School in Florida to play his senior season.

According to reports, the All–New Jersey Group 5 quarterback was not receiving college offers and the family decided that Homestead would improve his viability to get a scholarship from a NCAA Division 1 school. Homestead has an opening for its starting quarterback after their signal caller, Joshua Townsend, who was considered one of Miami-Dade County’s most prolific passers, is graduating.

While the Florida high school gets another quality quarterback, Montclair and head coach Jermain Johnson are left without an experienced quarterback for this fall, a season that was expected to be the best season for the Mounties since 2017 when they went undefeated and won a state title.

“I’m still befuddled on this,” said Johnson about Lewis leaving. “Homestead has gotten a talented quarterback.”

For the Montclair head coach, it leaves the team in a tough spot for the upcoming fall season. Lewis was a top-10 passer in New Jersey and accumulated 2,433 total yards and 31 touchdowns to help lead Montclair to a state title game and an 8-4 record.

The Mounties reached the North 1 Group 5 state final before losing to Passaic Tech, 34-27.

During the 2023 season the only other player to register a pass for Montclair was junior Jayden Lee who was a starting wide receiver and was used as a backup quarterback.

Now Johnson is hoping they have a quarterback like Lewis fall in their lap this offseason. Lewis, who played junior football in Montclair, only played one season for Montclair after transferring from Morris Catholic.

“We will work with what we have,” said Johnson, “unless we are lucky to have a quarterback transfer into the school.”

The decision by Lewis to transfer to Florida comes about two weeks after the 2024 Montclair High School football schedule was released.

With most of the Mounties team back that reached the state final, the plan was to increase the difficulty of the schedule.

And that could be seen in the opening game on Labor Day weekend against South Jersey powerhouse Winslow in the Battle at the Beach in Atlantic City.

“It is a tough schedule and we picked up a showcase (Battle at the Beach) with one of the best quarterbacks, Lewis, in the state,” said Johnson before Lewis decided to transfer.

Unless Montclair receives a ready-made state quarterback transfer into the high school, the Montclair head coach said the rest of the team will have to step up even more. “We have a lot of kids coming back who will have to work extra hard,” said Johnson.

Johnson said there is a possibility of converting some younger players like a sophomore in the high school football system into a varsity quarterback. “I’ve seen younger quarterbacks do well,” Johnson said.

For this fall Montclair moves into the Freedom Red Division of the Super Football Conference. The Mounties, along with Livingston, move from the Freedom White to the Freedom Red Division; they are back with West Orange in the same division and have Barringer and Bloomfield in the Freedom Red. Montclair has both Union City and Ridgewood on the schedule with SFC crossovers and a tough contest with football powerhouse Ramapo on the schedule.

Montclair’s contest against Bloomfield renews the rivalry that at one time was the annual Thanksgiving game between the two high schools. The last Thanksgiving Day game between the two schools was in 2017 where the Mounties won at Bloomfield, 49-13.

Montclair Football 2024 Schedule

(Dates and times to be determined)

Week 0: Winslow in Atlantic City

Week 1: Ridgewood

Week 2: at Bloomfield

Week 3: at East Orange

Week 4: Ramapo

Week 5: at Union City

Week 6: vs. West Orange

Week 7: at Barringer

Week 8: Livingston