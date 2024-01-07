Montclair senior goalie Sam Korenbaum (right) has been one of the reasons that the Mounties have started on fire in the new season. Montclair ice hockey for the 2023-24 season had already reached the win total of last season with an 8-2 mark after defeating Frisch on Jan. 3 at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

It is two seasons removed from when the Montclair High School ice hockey team only registered four victories.

So far this season, the Mounties have doubled that and were sitting on 8-2 after taking care of Frisch, 7-4, on Jan. 3 at Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair.

Count Montclair head coach Connor Smith as one who was confident that his team could come out of the game like they have.

“I’m not overly surprised,” said Smith. “Pleased with our record, but not overly surprised. Things are going mostly as planned.”

In addition, the Mounties have matched the win total for all of the 2022-23 season as Montclair has finished off their chances this winter while staying out of the penalty box.

“The main difference this year over last is we’re finding the back of the net a lot more often and generally the lesser penalized team almost every game,” said Smith.

So far in the early going, Smith points to a couple of victories where he believes his team has reached its potential – 5-0 against Fair Lawn on Dec. 22 and the 7-4 win over Frisch on Jan. 3.

In the win over Fair Lawn, senior forward Sam Rotella had two goals as four different Mounties scored and senior goalie Sam Korenbaum had 17 saves to preserve the shutout. Montclair senior Sam Rotella, who transferred from Montclair Kimberley, (with puck) is one of the reasons that the Mounties have started on fire in the new season. Montclair ice hockey for the 2023-24 season had already reached the win total of last season with an 8-2 mark after defeating Frisch on Jan. 3 at the Clary Anderson Arena in Montclair. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“We just looked comfortable with the puck and were making smart plays constantly,” said Smith. “I think that game really displayed our identity.”

And in the win over Frisch, Montclair held leads of 3-0 and 6-2. “They were the team to beat in our division,” said Smith in the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League (NJIIHL) Kelly Division. “Some may say that’s us now, but humbly speaking, we still have more to prove.”

In addition, Smith said his squad skated very well against Ridgewood despite the 3-2 defeat. “Despite the loss I thought we were good for the first two periods,” the Montclair coach said. “They’re a good team and I think we learned a lot as a team that game.”

The third-year Montclair head coach said it has been a combination of ‘defense first’ along with their top scorers lighting the lamp and senior goalie Sam Korenbaum.

Korenbaum has three shutouts and one game where the senior allowed one goal as he has played much better this season and has more seasoned defenders in front of him.

“I thought Sam was stellar last year, we just have a stronger group in front of him,” said Smith. “But also, he is better, taller, faster, stronger, and most of all un-phased. It’s such a high-pressure position and the bigger the moment, the better he plays.”

Senior Sam Rotella, who transferred from Montclair Kimberley, leads the squad in goals as of last week with 22 to go along with nine assists; he has also given plenty of help outside of the ice. “Sam is the most poised player in the locker room,” added the Montclair head coach. “He hypes up the team in the right times and holds them accountable in the right times as well.”

Along with the addition of Rotella the Mounties have been freshmen twins, Jaxon A. Parma and Kyla Parma. “They bring physicality and feistiness,” said Smith. “There’s so much room for growth, but so far I’m proud of how they’re ready to handle the big moments.”

In the race to bring home a regular season Kelly championship, the Mounties might be decided in the next 10 days with a pair of games at Glen Rock and at Frisch on Jan. 12 and 14 respectively. In addition, the Montclair Cup will be up for grabs on Jan. 19 against Montclair Kimberley at Clary Anderson Arena. The Cougars have won it the last two seasons.

(Home games at Clary Anderson Arena, Montclair)

Jan. 10 Scotch Plains, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Glen Rock, 5:25 p.m.

Jan. 14 at Frisch, 4:45 p.m.

Jan. 17 Verona-Glen Ridge, 7:40 p.m.

Jan. 19 MKA, 4:15 p.m.

Jan. 25 Glen Rock, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Verona-Glen Ridge, 8 p.m.

Feb. 12 Passaic Tech, 4 p.m.