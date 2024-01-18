Montclair High School senior Benjamin ‘Benzo’ Bernstein (center) shows off his new jersey after being selected by the Wizards District Gaming as the number one pick at the NBA 2K League Draft on Jan. 11 in Orlando. Bernstein’s parents, Jeffrey (left) and Jennifer Bernstein, help Benjamin celebrate the selection. (PHOTO COURTESY OF NBA 2K)

Montclair High School senior Benjamin ‘Benzo’ Bernstein is now among the best-of-the best in the NBA 2K video game esports world.

Bernstein was the top overall pick last week in the NBA 2K Gaming League Draft.

Benzo was selected by Washington District Gaming (WDG), the Washington Wizards’ NBA 2K League affiliate, at Full Sail University in Orlando and was aired on the NBA 2K League’s Twitch and YouTube channels. He had been playing 2K for the past three years.

“Being the first pick felt great because I didn’t have to worry about the feeling of not being picked at all,” said Bernstein who joins the best NBA 2K players in the world.

NBA 2K is a basketball sports simulation video game that has been around since 1999 and the league has been competing since 2018.

The Mounties senior had his name placed in the pool for the NBA 2K draft after winning a 2K eligibility tournament in November and had been one of the top NBA top prospects in the Pro-Am scene for the last few years before becoming eligible for the league this year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome an elite level talent and instant difference maker like Benzo to Wizards District Gaming,” said Patrick Crossan, Wizards District Gaming head coach and general manager.

Even NBA Insider from ESPN Adrian Wojnarowski mentioned Bernstein in a tweet on X formerly Twitter: “First pick in the NBA 2K League Draft: Wizards District Gaming will select Benjamin “Benzo” Bernstein out of Montclair, N.J., per source. Come on down, Benzo.”

And check out the Montclair senior’s profile before the draft:

The WDG acquired the top selection via a trade with Mavs Gaming (the NBA Dallas affiliate) in September.

Benzo will be ready for the new NBA 2K season that is expected to begin at the end of February, and he will already have graduated from Montclair in 3 1/2 years. He added that he wants to concentrate on the NBA 2K season instead of heading to college right away.

NBA 2K is part of the ever-booming global eSports market that is projected to grow from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $6.75 billion by 2030, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Bernstein named himself ‘Benzo’ after current Chicago Bulls NBA player Lonzo Ball. But said that his current favorite player is Los Angeles Lakers NBA player LeBron James.

“I gave the name to myself because obviously Ben is my first name and Lonzo Ball, who plays for the Chicago Bulls, was my favorite basketball player at the time, so I pretty much combined the two,” added Bernstein.

He added he was very excited about being picked by Washington since he had played with some members of WDG outside of the NBA 2K league.

While a simulation Bernstein is not a stranger to real sports and has played on several sports teams over the years including Montclair High School football, Seton Hall Prep junior varsity basketball team, Montclair Bulldogs baseball as well as flag football.

For those who want to follow Benzo’s career, NBA 2K League is live streamed on the NBA 2K League Twitch and YouTube channels.

The NBA 2K League, a professional esports league co-founded by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., launched in 2018 and features 25 teams and the best NBA 2K players in the world.

For more information about the NBA 2K League, visit NBA2KLeague.com.