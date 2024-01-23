Montclair High School students rehearse this year’s Winter Drama, “Enemy/Flint.” (Courtesy of Cynthia Leigh Heim)

Montclair High School students in the School of Visual and Performing Arts (SVPA) will present a winter drama, “Enemy/Flint” over one weekend only: Thursday Feb. 1, Friday Feb. 2 and Saturday, Feb. 3.

This winter’s performance, by California-based playwright Diana Burbano, follows Thia

Stockman, a bright young medical student, who has discovered her hometown’s water

supply has been poisoned. Her data, her personality and her determination offend first

her family, then the town council, then the community. As her friends and allies buckle

under the pressure, Thia refuses to run from doing what is right ― even if that means

becoming “an enemy of the people.”

The play is directed by Montclair High School drama teacher and SVPA director Megan

Wills with technical direction by Gary Rudoren, MHS’s architecture and design teacher.

The show elements were all designed by the students, including set, costumes, lights

and sound.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 1, 2 and 3

at 7:30 p.m. in the Little Theater, Montclair High School George Innes Annex, 141 Park

St. The full-length drama is performed without an intermission and is expected to run for

roughly 80 minutes.

To purchase tickets, or to learn more

information, visit seatyourself.biz/montclairschoolarts.

The Winter Drama is a Montclair High School tradition, allowing SVPA students to develop and spotlight their dramatic skills before the return of the Spring Musical. This year’s performance features 86 students, including on-stage performers and a full tech crew.

For more information about SVPA or to donate your time, talents or funds to this program, email svpaboosters@gmail.com