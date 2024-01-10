Montclair Police Department (FILE PHOTO)

Residents of Gordonhurst Avenue reported their home was burglarized at some point between December 15, 2023 and January 1, 2024. Bedrooms were ransacked. The suspects took two safes that contained documents and jewelry. The family was away at the time of the burglary. Entry appears to have been gained by force through a rear glass door.

The following additional activity has been reported by Montclair Police in their weekly blotter:

Shoplifting

January 2, 2024 (South Park Street): The manager at 2nd Street reported that a male entered the store and began shopping. Prior to exiting, he grabbed a pair of sneakers that were on display and fled the store without paying, running south on South Park Street. The suspect is described as 18-20 years old, wearing a green or blue Carhart skull cap, a black hooded sweatshirt (hat on, hood up), light gray or white puffer jacket with orange/red sweatpants, and black sneakers with white details.

Theft

January 3, 2024 (Bloomfield Avenue): An attendant at the Shell Gas Station reported that at approximately 4:00 a.m., an older model silver Toyota Camry pulled up to the gas pumps and received $79.00 worth of gas. The Toyota fled west on Bloomfield Avenue without paying.

Motor Vehicle Crime

January 4, 2024 (Gates Avenue): Two individuals on Gates Avenue reported that their vehicles were entered during the day while they were working in a residence. A wallet was removed from one vehicle. The second vehicle was missing a bag containing tools, $50.00 in cash, and a cellphone.

January 7, 2024 (Grove Street): The victim reported that a catalytic converter was stolen from her 2017 Hyundai Tucson. The theft occurred during the early morning hours of January 6, 2024.