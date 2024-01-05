Montclair Interim Town Manager Michael Lapolla (FILE PHOTO/MARIA MONICA FERNANDEZ)

Montclair’s town council voted Tuesday in favor of increasing interim town manager Michael Lapolla’s work schedule from three days a week to a full time position, and to increase his compensation to a salary of $210,000.

In August 7, Lapolla became the fourth person to fill the manager role since the current council took office in 2020. At that time, Lapolla was hired as interim manager at $10,000 a month, as a temporary employee without benefits.

Following a discussion that took place in executive session Tuesday, Mayor Sean Spiller and council members William Hurlock, Lori Price Abrams, Robin Schlager, and Roger Terry voted for the resolution to expand Lapolla’s role to a full time position. Councilor Bob Russo voted no. Fourth Ward Councilor David Cummings, who as at the meeting earlier, was not present for the vote.

Lapolla’s work week was increased from three to five days. The discussion of Lapolla’s hours came up earlier in the meeting, when Russo challenged Lapolla’s inclusion of monies in the 2024 temporary budget, passed that evening, allocated to hire a director of administration.

“I need assistance in terms of the day to day, keeping control of the operations,” said Lapolla, adding that the person would also help with a comprehensive reorganization of the municipal government he hopes to present to the council in the future.

“You’re going to put someone in a permanent position with a high salary because you’re here three days a week and you can’t do the job that a full-time manager would do,” Russo said.

“It was your limitation on three days a week,” asked Spiller. “Is there an ability for you to go five days a week?”

Lapolla said he could, but that he would still need the additional position.

According to the website of the Office of the Township Manager, currently there are five staff members including the interim township manager, deputy manager, executive assistant, administrative assistant and a newly hired communications specialist.

“That’s not an insubstantial number of people for the manager’s office. For all the years I’ve served, I’ve never seen more than three or four people,” Russo said. “If you hire this person in 30 days, are we going to be stuck with this person if we don’t keep you? We’re giving out jobs during a time there could be a transition.” “I’m going to do this job as if I was going to spend the next 10 years here.” Montclair interim town manager Michael Lapolla

“Government doesn’t stop because there’s an election coming up,” said Lapolla. “I’ve filled other vacancies because we have no choice and that’s going to happen between now and Election Day. We have to provide services and that doesn’t go on hold because we don’t know who’s going to win an election in May.”

“I am here until July,” Lapolla added. “But until then, I’m going to do this job as if I was going to spend the next 10 years here.”

Despite the increase to a five day work schedule, Lapolla insisted another hire was necessary. “We have a variety of responsibilities within the Township where we absolutely have no point person.”

Speaking during public comment, resident Eileen Birmingham expressed concern. “I’m asking this respectfully because I don’t want anyone to get in trouble. I was under the impression you’re working three days a week because of the post retirement restrictions on employment,” she said.

“I believe that the town manager position is covered by PER (Public Employees Retirement System) and it seems like it’s outside of what’s allowed,” Birmingham added.

Russo commented that he was on a pension as well and knew he couldn’t take a full-time job due to it.

“I can assure you that I will be in full compliance with the New Jersey Pension Law and working with an opinion from the New Jersey Division of Pensions,” Lapolla said. In addition to being a former manager of Union County, Lapolla served as executive director of the New Jersey Turnpike Authority from 2002-2008

Speaking to the Local Wednesday, Russo said: “The council added a quarter of a million dollars to the temporary budget – $90,000 more for Lapolla to work five days a week instead of three and $160,000 for a newly created director of administration. I strongly oppose both decisions.”

Montclair Local reached out to Lapolla for comment as to why he had been unable to work five days a week previously and why it was possible for him to do so now. Daniel Terry, Montclair’s communications specialist, asked for and was given additional time to respond to our query, but has yet to supply any answers.