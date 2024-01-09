Montclair Kimberley junior Van Girton Marshal looks to turn the corner at Newark Academy in the 67-46 Cougars win on Jan. 4. Montclair Kimberley has started the season at 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference Freedom Division. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair Kimberley boys basketball team has some good feelings this season that they can at least bring home another division championship.

The Cougars won a share of the Super Essex Conference Freedom Division title as well as collecting the Prep B Tournament championship last season.

And with most players returning from last season, the Cougars hope for at least another division championship. The Prep title might be another story since this season’s tournament might combine A and B. The Prep A teams include basketball powerhouses like Pingry, St. Benedicts and Blair Academy, many of which include graduated players looking to get a big-time scholarship.

Montclair Kimberley head coach Tony Jones has liked the development so far this season with a 5-3 to start this week and are 5-0 in the Freedom Division.

“I think we are improving,” said Jones, who had a couple players missing in the early part of the season. “We have been a little shorthanded because of illnesses. We are coming together.”

The next couple weeks will show how the Cougars will stand, especially in the division. “The next 10 days will tell a lot,” said Jones. “We play five games in the next 10 days. It’s a grind.”

For the veteran head coach who collected his 300th win last season, he checked off what his team will have to do this season to win another Freedom title. “Can we take care of the ball, can we take quality shots,” said Jones. “We’re not small but not super big. We have guys that have decent size and can shoot.”

Overall, the 2023-24 Montclair Kimberley team has most of the ingredients returning.

The biggest holes to fill this season are the graduations of Isaac Wise and Marley Stewart, both named to the All SEC Freedom first team last season. Stewart led the Cougars in most of the categories last season, points, rebounds and assists. “I think the way to make up for the points of Isaac and Marley is the deep balls,” said senior Ben Otner.

Montclair Kimberley senior Ben Otner brings the ball down the court at Newark Academy in the 67-46 Cougars win on Jan. 4. Montclair Kimberley has started the season at 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference Freedom Division. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The top players returning this season are seniors Manny Udofia and Otner who were named to the All Liberty second team and the honorable mention list respectively in the 22-23 season.

Udofia is the leader inside with five rebounds per game and can also contribute on the scoresheet.

Otner can shoot the ball but is also the distributor on the floor. “My responsibilities are to bring the ball up the court and to limit turnovers,” said the senior after MKA defeated Newark Academy, 67-46 on Jan. 4 on the road in a SEC Freedom Division game. “I’m just looking to make plays for others.”

One of the players that has missed a couple of games is senior Ryan Graff. “Ryan is a good outside shooter, great finisher around the rim and a great defender,” said Jones.

The top shooter on the team, especially beyond the three-point arc, is senior Viraj Bansai who had 18 threes as of last week. “Viraj is one of the best shooters in the county,” said Jones.

At the start of the 2023-24 season Montclair Kimberley was hit with injuries including missing one of their top returning players in seniors, Danny Hua and Graf.

As a result of some players missing at the start of the season, junior Van Girton Marshal has seen more playing time and led the Cougars with 23 points in defeating Newark Academy including 17 in the first half. “My shots were going good in warmups,” said Girton Marshal who played on the MKA junior varsity last season. “I don’t think I missed a shot in the first half.”

Girton Marshal believes his biggest contribution to the team will be from the outside. “That is my main goal, the three-point shot,” he said.

One of the other key players on the team is Hua who returned last week after missing the start of the season.

One of the key games within the Freedom Division will come on Jan. 11 at Cedar Grove, a team just behind MKA in the division standings. The Cougars also host Cedar Grove on Feb. 8 in the final division contest.

“From the looks of it we have the talent to beat anybody in the division,” said Otner.

In terms of the Essex County and the state tournaments, Jones is looking to get a home game. Montclair Kimberley senior Manny Udofia (with ball) is one of the top players returning this season for the Cougars. Montclair Kimberley has started the season at 5-3 overall and 5-0 in the Super Essex Conference Freedom Division. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair Kimberley Boys Basketball Schedule

(Games at 4 p.m. unless noted)

Jan. 11 at Cedar Grove, 7 p.m.

Jan. 13 at Livingston, 2 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Technology

Jan. 18 Golda Och

Jan. 23 at Weequahic

Jan. 30 Eagle Academy

Feb. 1 Newark Academy

Feb. 6 at Newark Lab, 5:30 p.m.

Feb. 8 Cedar Grove

Feb. 15 Verona, 7 p.m.