Montclair Kimberley senior Salange Bell (left) battles Newark Tech’s Juliana Mestre for the ball in the Jan. 11th Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest, won by the Cougars, 48-11. After losing its first two games of the season, the Montclair Kimberley girls basketball team has won four of its last five contests. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair Kimberley girls basketball team has started to gain traction during the season.

The Cougars took care of Newark Tech, 48-9, at home on Jan. 11 to make it four wins in the last five games.

Montclair Kimberley did not get off to a great start with two losses in the first two games, both in the Super Essex Conference Colonial Division to Payne Tech, 54-51, and home against Verona, 44-25, in the first and second contests respectively in the 2023-24 season.

“I think it motivated us to improve a lot on the different aspects of our game, in particular our defense which leads to our offense,” said senior Aeryn Curren.

Along with Curren, the other senior on Montclair Kimberley is Salange Bell. “Our losses were a real learning lesson,” said Bell.

With the Cougars standing at 4-3, head coach Isabella Mendez believes her team is where it should be at this point in the 23-24 season.

“We are getting more comfortable with the chemistry and the offense has been jelling,” said Mendez.

Outside of the win over Newark Tech, Montclair Kimberley had played some close games recently with the difference being an average of six points that resulted in three wins with the lone loss coming at the hands of East Orange, 35-30 on Jan. 6. “Those are all tough down to the wire games and we are becoming more disciplined,” said Mendez, who believes those contests will help her squad the rest of the way.

Montclair Kimberley senior Aeryn Curren (right) gets by Newark Tech’s Jordyn Mallet in the Jan. 11th Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest, won by the Cougars, 48-11. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

According to Mendez the team worked on ‘finishing’ on the offensive end during its winter break between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4.

“I think we have improved on finishing more,” said Mendez. “We really focused on that during the winter break. Our defense is great, allowing only 30 points per game which really should win games.”

She also said she would like to see the team improve in the rebounding area. “Teams give us a hard time crashing the boards and I tell them why we can’t do the same thing,” Mendez said.

In the early going of the ‘23-24 season, the Montclair Kimberley head coach points to wins at Livingston (42-33, Dec. 19) and Millburn (41-32, Jan. 4) as their best played games. “We were very disciplined, played hard, fought for rebounds and made free throws,” said Mendez about the win over Millburn and added that her team scored 27 points in the fourth quarter against Livingston.

Both Bell and Curren have been leading the way for the Cougars leadership wise and scoring wise.

Curren averages about 14 per game. “Aeryn is just a workhorse and has come out of her shell (this season), wanting to be our top scorer,” said Mendez. “She is more aggressive going up for the layup.”

Bell has collected about 13 points and seven rebounds per game. “She is very aggressive but at the right times,” said Mendez. “When she locks down on somebody defensively there is nobody that can get by her. We rely on her to get the boards.”

Two of the top underclassmen contributing this season are sophomores Lily Belle Critchley and Sani Bansal.

Critchley has been the third leading scorer for MKA with five points per game as well as kicking in six rebounds per contest. And Bansal has chipped in across the score sheet this season.

Montclair Kimberley will have a shot again hosting Payne Tech (Jan. 16) and traveling to Verona (Jan. 18) in back-to-back Colonial Division contests. Both are ahead of the Cougars and victories in both contests will put MKA in the running for the Colonial championship. Montclair Kimberley sophomore Maudie Grace Lomuscio (right) looks for a teammate in saving the ball from going out of bounds against Newark Tech in the Jan. 11th Super Essex Conference Colonial Division contest, won by the Cougars, 48-11. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair Kimberley Girls Basketball Schedule

(Games at 4 p.m.)

Jan. 16 Payne Tech

Jan. 18 at Verona

Jan. 23 Livingston

Jan. 26 at College Achieve

Jan. 29 Barringer

Jan. 30 at East Side

Feb. 1 at Millburn

Feb. 2 Dwight-Englewood

Feb. 6 Montclair

Feb. 8 at Newark Tech

Feb. 9 American History

Feb. 15 Kent Place

Feb. 16 St. Vincent

Feb. 20 Oak Knoll