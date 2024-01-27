Montclair ice hockey team celebrates after Mounties senior Sam Rotella (right) scored the opening goal against Montclair Kimberley in the battle of Montclair. Montclair Kimberley senior Gary Hu scored with less than eight minutes remaining in the third period that produced a 1-1 tie with Montclair on Friday night at Clary Anderson Arena. Fans packed the arena for the annual Montclair Cup. Mounties senior Sam Rotella scored for Montclair in the first period. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

Montclair was looking to end a two-season drought in winning the Montclair Cup on Friday night.

In the last decade the Mounties had gotten the upper hand over the rival Cougars, but MKA had won back-to-back Cups.

Coming into Friday night’s Montclair Cup, Montclair was the better side this season and are looking for bigger things come the state playoffs.

But no matter who had the better record, you could probably throw away those numbers when it came to the Montclair Cup.

And that was the case on Friday night. Montclair Kimberley senior Gary Hu found the puck amongst a scramble in front of Montclair senior goalie Sam Korenbaum in the third period and bounced it off a Mounties defender and into the back of net.

Hu’s goal with 7:44 remaining in regulation tied the game at 1-1 and that’s how it ended as the two schools shared the annual Montclair Cup this season.

“It was a scrum in front of the net,” said Hu, whose teammates nicknamed him ‘Turbo’ because of how fast he is on the ice. “I poked at it, and I think it deflected off a defender.”

While the game ended in a tie, it felt more of a letdown for Montclair who has had a resurgent season with a 12-3-2 record now while a young MKA team has been going through growing pains with a mark of 1-9-2.

Hu believes the come-from-behind tie will help them the rest of the way. “I think this is a good turning point because I think we played with confidence,” added Hu who leads MKA in goals with eight.

Montclair senior Sam Rotella put the Mounties up 1-0 early in the first three minutes of the match as he took the puck at center ice and flipped it by Montclair Kimberley freshman goalie James Bronson. “It felt good getting the goal so early,” said Rotella.

The senior forward’s goal continued his tradition the last three seasons. The senior, who transferred from Montclair Kimberley this school year, has scored a goal in the last three Montclair Cups and could very well be one of the few players who scored for both Montclair and Montclair Kimberley in the history of the Cup.

The Cougars defeated Montclair, 3-2 and 4-3, to win the Montclair Cup in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons.

The Mounties could have easily been up two goals in the first period in front of packed Clary Anderson Arena with both school’s fans taking every spot in the stands and along the boards.

What might have turned out to be the difference in the contest came later in the first period.

Bronson came out to the left of the goal to play the puck and a Montclair player passed the puck to Rotella who was sitting in front of an open net, but his shot went left of the goal.

“I know,” said an anguished Rotella after the game about not being able to get the puck into an empty goal. “You have to look past it and there were more chances in the game.”

Both teams had their opportunities in the second and third periods, but both Bronson and Korenbaum stood up to the pressure outside of Hu’s goal.

In the five-minute overtime, Montclair Kimberley had the better of the chances, but Korenbaum made the critical saves.

Along with Korenbaum, Bronson made terrific saves during the game.

And after the game, Rotella lauded his goalie, Korenbaum who kept the Montclair Kimberley offensive attack at bay. “He is outstanding and is the backbone of the team,” said the senior forward. “We are nowhere without him.”

On the other side Hu also praised their goalie, Bronson, for his play in goal. “He played great,” said Hu about the freshman. “There were a lot of shots that could have been goals. He has a bright future.”

Bronson admitted to some jitters heading into Friday night’s rivalry. “The nerves were there, and it was going to be a tough game, but we showed up,” said the freshman MKA goalie.

Despite the tie and missing out in bringing back the Montclair Cup to Montclair High School, the Mounties ice hockey program has had a rebirth this season, their best since the 2019-20 season where Montclair finished with an 18-6-2 record and reached the Public A finals before losing to Morris Knolls (3-2).

Before Montclair starts thinking about the state playoffs, they are focused on bringing home the New Jersey Interscholastic Ice Hockey League (NJIIHL) Kelly Division title. The Mounties were in a tight race with Glen Rock and a game behind the Panthers in the loss column.

In addition, Montclair will want to put up another banner at Clary Anderson to win the Kelly Cup tournament.

Montclair Kimberley will be looking to end the season on a high note as well as make a run in the season ending NJIIHL McInnis Division Cup tournament.