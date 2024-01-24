Get help filling out FAFSA. (Unseen Studios/Unspalsh)

Sister to Sister and Brother to Brother Mentoring Programs of Montclair are presenting a free seminar, “Having Trouble Understanding FAFSA?” on Tuesday, Jan. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m., in the George Inness Annex, 141 Park Street, Montclair.

The Mindful Awareness Academy for Children (MAAC) will lead the seminar featuring the Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA), the only New Jersey state agency with the sole mission of providing students and families with financial aid informational resources for students to pursue their education beyond high school.

No sign up is required.

For more event details, contact Andrea Smith-Morgan, Andrea@themaac.org.