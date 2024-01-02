Kate A. Manne (Photo: Simon Wheeler) Ayana Mathis (Photo: Beowulf Sheehan)

Montclair Public Library kicks off the 2024 Open Book/Open Mind series with two outstanding authors: Kate Manne (“Unshrinking: How to Face Fatphobia”) at the end of January and Ayana Mathis (“The Unsettled”), at the beginning of February.

Library Director Janet Torsney says MPL is delighted to start out the new year by bringing two highly distinguished writers with two such different–and important–books to our community. “One book challenges the widespread bias favoring thin people, the other is a deeply moving multigenerational novel that takes us from Philadelphia to small-town Alabama.”

Open Book / Open Mind; Kate Manne, “Unshrinking” in conversation with Kate Tuttle, editor, writer and book critic.

Wednesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m.

Kate Manne in conversation with Kate Tuttle about “Unshrinking.”

Manne, the author of “Down, Girl: The Logic of Misogyny” and “Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women,” and an associate professor of philosophy from Cornell, discusses the lingering prejudice of size with Tuttle, a notable book critic, writer, editor, and resident of Montclair. “Unshrinking” will be published on January 9.

Register at bit.ly/OBOM_Manne.

Open Book / Open Mind, Ayana Mathis, “The Unsettled” in conversation with notable essayist and novelist Emily Raboteau.

Saturday, February 3 at 4 p.m.

Ayana Mathis in conversation with Emily Raboteau about “The Unsettled.”

The author of “The Twelve Tribes of Hattie” talks about her new family saga set in the 1980s, spanning Philadelphia and small-town Alabama, with notable essayist and novelist Emily Raboteau.

Register at bit.ly/OBOM_Mathis.

Each event concludes with an audience Q&A period and a book signing and sale with Watchung Booksellers afterward.

In 2024, Open Book/Open Mind will be offering programs with such distinguished authors as James B. Stewart and Rachel Abrams (“Unscripted: The Epic Battle for a Media Empire and the Redstone Family Legacy.”), Howell Raines (“Silent Cavalry: How Union Soldiers from Alabama Helped Sherman Burn Atlanta–and Then Got Written Out of History”), Ray Isle (“The World in a Wineglass”), Nell Irvin Painter (“I Just Keep Talking: A Life in Essays”), and Liana Finck (“How to Baby”).