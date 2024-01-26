Montclair junior Martin Quiros (with ball) goes for the basket against a group of Orange players in the Essex County Tournament contest. Montclair dominated from start to finish to defeat Orange, 60-49, on Thursday, Jan. 25, to move on in the Essex County Tournament. The Mounties travel to St. Benedict’s Prep on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the next round of the county tournament. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The Montclair boys and girls teams moved on in the Essex County tournaments on Thursday as several of the area basketball teams were in action.

The Mounties join the Immaculate Conception boys and girls teams that are still alive in the county tournaments.

Both the Lions teams are the top seeds in the boys and girls county tournament and received a pair of byes.

The 16th-seeded Mounties girls team defeated 17th-seeded North Star Academy, 30-24, on Thursday. For the Montclair girls basketball team, North Star Academy did not have a solution to Mounties junior forward Savannah Seawell inside as she dropped a game-high 18 points.

It will be an all-Montclair affair on Saturday, Jan. 27, when the Mounties girls drive down the street to Immaculate Conception (13-4) with the game to start at 10 a.m.

The Montclair girls team (10-4) goes into the contest at Immaculate Conception with a six-game winning streak.

The 18th-seeded Montclair boys team (9-6) ran away in their preliminary county match on Thursday at 15th-seeded Orange and won 60-49. The Mounties travel to second-seeded St. Benedict’s Prep, also on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the county tournament.

The Immaculate Conception boys (10-6) will host 16th-seeded Irvington on Saturday at noon in the counties. The Blue Knights defeated 17th-seeded Bloomfield, 42-38, on Thursday.

Also, the 18th-seeded Montclair Kimberley girls team (6-8) lost 44-32 at 15th-seeded Cedar Grove, on Thursday night, in the county preliminary match.

The Montclair boys basketball team celebrates after senior Tavis Graham (35, far right) scored a bucket causing Orange to call a timeout in the Essex County Tournament contest. Montclair dominated from start to finish to defeat Orange, 60-49, on Thursday, Jan. 25, to move on in the Essex County Tournament. The Mounties travel to St. Benedict’s Prep on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the next round of the county tournament. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

The second half was the difference as the Cougars girls hoops team was only down 13-12 at halftime. Sophomore Sani Bansal led the Montclair Kimberley with a dozen points while senior Aeryn Curren added eight points for the Cougars. The Cedar Grove defense clamped down on MKA leading scorer, senior Salange Bell, who only had one point.

In the Montclair boys basketball team’s win over Orange, the players pointed to a loss two days before to spur them in the county game.

On Tuesday the Mounties lost 64-54 to Super Essex Conference Colonial Division rival, Millburn. Montclair junior Jahi Whitney takes a step back jumper against Orange in the Essex County Tournament contest. Montclair dominated from start to finish to defeat Orange, 60-49, on Thursday, Jan. 25, to move on in the Essex County Tournament. The Mounties travel to St. Benedict’s Prep on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the next round of the county tournament. (EDWARD KENSIK/STAFF)

“Yesterday we had a really intense practice with a lot of energy, and we wanted to bring that into today,” said Montclair junior Jahi Whitney who had 17 points against Orange. “And that’s what we did today (against Orange).”

In the county match at Orange, the game was not as close as the final score, an 11-point difference, as the Mounties at times held a 20-plus point lead.

Montclair senior Ben Price led the Mounties against the Tornadoes with 21 points.

“We have had team meetings talking about our hustle and intensity,” said Price. “We came out with a lot of intensity and the 20-point lead.”

Against the Tornadoes the Mounties kept the pedal down to the floor from the opening tipoff.

Price completed a three-point play to give the Mounties a 3-0 lead to start the game and Montclair was never behind in the contest at Orange.

And the Mounties continued to go after Orange and raised the lead to 19, 35-16 with a bucket from junior Martin Quiros less than a minute remaining in the first half.

Montclair doubled-up the Tornadoes four minutes into the second half with a three-point play from Whitney to make it 42-21 advantage for the Mounties.

The Montclair boys players were not intimidated by St. Benedict’s, considered one of the top boys basketball teams in the state.

“We are going to go into the game and try to win and do our best,” said Whitney. “Anything can happen in high school basketball.”

Price added that he knows how Montclair can beat St. Benedicts, who he faced in the two years he played for Immaculate Conception.

“The only way we will win is to hustle and get the loose balls and everybody has to rebound,” said Price after the victory over Orange. “That is what we did today.”