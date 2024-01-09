Get answers to your smart phone and laptop questions. Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com



Montclair Women’s Club is hosting Tech Question Day on Friday, January 19. Attendees are encouraged to bring their tech problems, questions and frustrations to an interactive afternoon co-sponsored by the Montclair Women’s Club and Montclair Gateway to Aging in Place (MGAP).

MGAP Peer Coaches will be available to help you with any basic or advanced questions. If you aren’t comfortable in the world of devices, aren’t a “digital native,” don’t be shy. This day is for you!

Tech Question Day is Friday, January 19, from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Montclair Women’s Club, 82 Union St. Parking is available in the back. Programs are open to the public, free to members, $10 for nonmembers, refreshments to follow.

Register here. For more information, visit montclairwomensclub.com