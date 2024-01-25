DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
The Montclair Board of Education has sued the Township of Montclair over the renovation of the baseball field at Woodman Field. Comment?
Sincerely,
Major League Battle
Baseball announcer Mel Allen popularized the phrase “going…going…gone” to describe Montclair’s disappearing reputation for good sense and good leadership.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Hopefully a temporary disappearance, but I’m pretty sure Allen was describing a home run. Why was the lawsuit filed?
Sincerely,
For Whom the Mel Tolls
At least partly because the township issued a stop-work order and said the BOE needed Zoning Board approval for the renovation; the BOE said it didn’t. To quote local baseball icon Yogi Berra, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it”…to sell that fork’s silver content to help taxpayers pay legal fees.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Good that you didn’t put all those words in quote marks, because Yogi didn’t say all those words. What about the felling of trees and other possible environmental issues connected with the field renovation?
Sincerely,
Art O. Ficial-Turf
I would’ve recommended that you read Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” but spring won’t be silent if construction continues past the winter.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
There’s also been annoyance with the BOE and especially schools superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds for not being very transparent and communicative with the interim township manager and nearby residents regarding the field. Thoughts?
Sincerely,
The Sum: Mostly Mum
School-district leadership has canceled enough meetings with residents for school-cafeteria yogurt to now contain the ingredient of cancel culture. Whether or not the calories are canceled is another matter.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
And the estimated cost of the baseball field renovation is nearly $8 million! Excessive?
Sincerely,
Price-a-Roni
Very. For that money you could almost buy the dry aged sirloin at Faubourg.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Contrast nearly $8 million with the estimated $1.33-million cost of changing the playground in Nishuane Park to make it inclusive. What do you think of that proposed change?
Sincerely,
Bonnie and Slide
Sounds good to me, especially if it’s funded by the state — as has been mentioned. Nishuane Park is of course near Nishuane School, and I can’t get over that coincidence.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Is the Nishuane playground plan among the topics scheduled for discussion at the January 30 Township Council meeting this coming Tuesday?
Sincerely,
Pre-February Corollary
Seems to be the case. January 30 is also the 737th anniversary of King Wareru’s 1287 founding of the Hanthawaddy Kingdom…but you knew that.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Like the aforementioned Faubourg, Catfe Montclair is on Bloomfield Avenue. The special nature of this new business?
Sincerely,
Meow and Then
It features cats available for adoption! The feline in my household would’ve visited Catfe earlier this week if he hadn’t been on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Your cat is seeking the presidency?
Sincerely,
Oval Office Overture
It’s the next logical step for him after serving as mayor of the Montclair apartment complex he and his humans live in.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
You ended that sentence with a preposition!
Sincerely,
In Not Out Burgher
Darn; I sense another lawsuit coming.
Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.
Dave,
I know you remember a decade ago when the school district was given a partition on the municipal (computer) servers…and a district folder in their portion containing standardized tests was inappropriately accessed straight from an open door to the internet.
The MPSD asked the Council to conduct a forensic audit on the server and the Council said nope.
It was crystal clear back then that the district and the township couldn’t collaborate. Shouldn’t collaborate. Can’t collaborate. So, the district setup their own dedicated servers.
We learned this lesson 10 years ago. Residents (parents) have forgotten or are ignoring this lesson and now insist the municipal side of our wallets should donate to the school district side. They are using a pretty dumb fair-share pretext.
The sooner this town grows up and accepts/finalize the divorce, the better.
Thank you for the comment, Frank! I totally agree that the relationship between the Board of Education and the Township Council has often not been good — with the controversy over the baseball field renovation the latest example to add to the memorable example you gave. But I still think municipal officials should find a way for the school budget to get a share of PILOT revenues.
