DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The Montclair Board of Education has sued the Township of Montclair over the renovation of the baseball field at Woodman Field. Comment?

Sincerely,

Major League Battle

Baseball announcer Mel Allen popularized the phrase “going…going…gone” to describe Montclair’s disappearing reputation for good sense and good leadership.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Hopefully a temporary disappearance, but I’m pretty sure Allen was describing a home run. Why was the lawsuit filed?

Sincerely,

For Whom the Mel Tolls

At least partly because the township issued a stop-work order and said the BOE needed Zoning Board approval for the renovation; the BOE said it didn’t. To quote local baseball icon Yogi Berra, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it”…to sell that fork’s silver content to help taxpayers pay legal fees.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Good that you didn’t put all those words in quote marks, because Yogi didn’t say all those words. What about the felling of trees and other possible environmental issues connected with the field renovation?

Sincerely,

Art O. Ficial-Turf

I would’ve recommended that you read Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring,” but spring won’t be silent if construction continues past the winter.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

There’s also been annoyance with the BOE and especially schools superintendent Dr. Jonathan Ponds for not being very transparent and communicative with the interim township manager and nearby residents regarding the field. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

The Sum: Mostly Mum

School-district leadership has canceled enough meetings with residents for school-cafeteria yogurt to now contain the ingredient of cancel culture. Whether or not the calories are canceled is another matter.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

And the estimated cost of the baseball field renovation is nearly $8 million! Excessive?

Sincerely,

Price-a-Roni

Very. For that money you could almost buy the dry aged sirloin at Faubourg.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Contrast nearly $8 million with the estimated $1.33-million cost of changing the playground in Nishuane Park to make it inclusive. What do you think of that proposed change?

Sincerely,

Bonnie and Slide

Sounds good to me, especially if it’s funded by the state — as has been mentioned. Nishuane Park is of course near Nishuane School, and I can’t get over that coincidence.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is the Nishuane playground plan among the topics scheduled for discussion at the January 30 Township Council meeting this coming Tuesday?

Sincerely,

Pre-February Corollary

Seems to be the case. January 30 is also the 737th anniversary of King Wareru’s 1287 founding of the Hanthawaddy Kingdom…but you knew that.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Like the aforementioned Faubourg, Catfe Montclair is on Bloomfield Avenue. The special nature of this new business?

Sincerely,

Meow and Then

It features cats available for adoption! The feline in my household would’ve visited Catfe earlier this week if he hadn’t been on the campaign trail in New Hampshire.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Your cat is seeking the presidency?

Sincerely,

Oval Office Overture

It’s the next logical step for him after serving as mayor of the Montclair apartment complex he and his humans live in.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

You ended that sentence with a preposition!

Sincerely,

In Not Out Burgher

Darn; I sense another lawsuit coming.

