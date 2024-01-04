DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

As 2024 begins, what’s one thing you’re hoping for this year?

Sincerely,

Future Schlock

I’m hoping the 100th anniversary of the posthumous publishing of “Billy Budd” is celebrated with a full reenactment of Herman Melville’s sea saga on Toney’s Brook.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

I’m sure Vanguard Theater or Studio Playhouse is working on that now. But seriously, what’s one non-ridiculous thing you’re hoping for this year?

Sincerely,

The Shape of Thing to Come

Shorter Township Council meetings. It’s sad to see residents entering the Municipal Building as teens at 7 p.m. and leaving as senior citizens at the meeting’s end. Especially with Montclair’s Social Security building gone.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Didn’t the Council last month try to address the length issue with certain limits on public comments? Two minutes per person to speak on agenda items early in meetings; three minutes per person to speak on anything else late in meetings?

Sincerely,

Brief Case

Yes, while ignoring a big reason why there are so many public comments (and some long comments). A big reason noted by councilor-at-large Robert Russo and deduced by teen sleuth Nancy Drew when she aged into senior-citizen sleuth Miss Marple during one Council meeting.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What IS the big reason for such lengthy public-comment periods in recent years?

Sincerely,

Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Datsun

While the Council does some good things, its many problematic actions, slow actions, and inactions (examples of all three in my year-in-review last week) spur many comments from frustrated residents. More comments than in towns like Nancy Drew’s fictional River Heights, where “Billy Budd” was also reenacted on a somewhat wider waterway.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What, no reenactment of Melville’s “Moby-Dick”? Anyway, let’s turn to the Council’s latest meeting on Tuesday, January 2, when…

Sincerely,

Sailor’s Version, Not Taylor’s Version

… there were more comments from frustrated residents, including questions about the future of the aging Clary Anderson Arena — a facility with not enough open rink time for Disney’s “Moby-Dick on Ice.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Please explain the Clary Anderson situation.

Sincerely,

Pam and Tony Zamboni

The popular town treasure has been allowed to get somewhat scruffy, spurring a number of residents in recent months to attend council meetings to ask for much-needed improvements. Councilor David Cummings said January 2 that a Clary Anderson study has already been done and another would be a waste of money, yet the Council proceeded to vote 5-2 (Cummings and Russo said no) for another study…this time a pricey one by a politically connected firm. One resident even publicly asked Mayor Spiller at Tuesday’s meeting if he’d ever received a campaign contribution from this firm; the mayor didn’t answer. Meanwhile, I’m wondering how spectators would get a good view of a white whale on white ice; perhaps Moby-Dick could borrow one of Taylor Swift’s brightly colored cardigans?

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Now, can we talk about the section of Woodman Field close to Champlain Terrace?

Sincerely,

Speaking of Sports

Nearby residents told the Council on Tuesday that the site is now a mess after trees were felled and other work has begun on revamping the baseball field — even though there are questions about whether the school district needs Zoning Board approval for the project and Montclair schools superintendent Jonathan Ponds has apparently not been very responsive about meeting with the nearby residents or interim township manager Michael Lapolla. Taylor Swift anticipated what Dr. Ponds might think about the people trying to talk with him — in her 2019 song “I Forgot That You Existed.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Lapolla will officially exist more often in Montclair after the Council voted 5-1 (Russo said no, Cummings had left by then) late in Tuesday’s meeting to up his interim position from three to five days a week. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Eight Days a Week, Minus Three

Lapolla still wants another person hired to help him, and many wonder if the promised search for a permanent manager is happening. Although nothing’s really permanent…except “The Simpsons” TV show.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Infrastructure isn’t permanent, either, as exemplified by the less-than-ideal condition of Clary Anderson, the municipal building, the police building, Edgemont Park’s playground, etc. — despite Montclair’s very high taxes. Comment?

Sincerely,

Loyal Edgemont Goose Reader

As municipal budget season begins, a couple of residents mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting that a higher percentage of Montclair’s budget goes to the fire and police departments than is the case in many other towns, leaving less money for other things. Which might partly explain why Beyonce’s song “Flawless” is not about our town’s infrastructure.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Ya think? Starting tomorrow, January 5, people can pick up packets to run for mayor or councilor — with Election Day this May 14. So, what’s another thing you’re hoping for in 2024?

Sincerely,

Bob Hope and Hope Lange

That the mayor and four of the other six Council members don’t run for reelection. If they do, and I were asked to vote for any of them, I’d channel Melville’s character Bartleby the Scrivener and say: “I would prefer not to.”