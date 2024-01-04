DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
As 2024 begins, what’s one thing you’re hoping for this year?
Sincerely,
Future Schlock
I’m hoping the 100th anniversary of the posthumous publishing of “Billy Budd” is celebrated with a full reenactment of Herman Melville’s sea saga on Toney’s Brook.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
I’m sure Vanguard Theater or Studio Playhouse is working on that now. But seriously, what’s one non-ridiculous thing you’re hoping for this year?
Sincerely,
The Shape of Thing to Come
Shorter Township Council meetings. It’s sad to see residents entering the Municipal Building as teens at 7 p.m. and leaving as senior citizens at the meeting’s end. Especially with Montclair’s Social Security building gone.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Didn’t the Council last month try to address the length issue with certain limits on public comments? Two minutes per person to speak on agenda items early in meetings; three minutes per person to speak on anything else late in meetings?
Sincerely,
Brief Case
Yes, while ignoring a big reason why there are so many public comments (and some long comments). A big reason noted by councilor-at-large Robert Russo and deduced by teen sleuth Nancy Drew when she aged into senior-citizen sleuth Miss Marple during one Council meeting.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
What IS the big reason for such lengthy public-comment periods in recent years?
Sincerely,
Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Datsun
While the Council does some good things, its many problematic actions, slow actions, and inactions (examples of all three in my year-in-review last week) spur many comments from frustrated residents. More comments than in towns like Nancy Drew’s fictional River Heights, where “Billy Budd” was also reenacted on a somewhat wider waterway.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
What, no reenactment of Melville’s “Moby-Dick”? Anyway, let’s turn to the Council’s latest meeting on Tuesday, January 2, when…
Sincerely,
Sailor’s Version, Not Taylor’s Version
… there were more comments from frustrated residents, including questions about the future of the aging Clary Anderson Arena — a facility with not enough open rink time for Disney’s “Moby-Dick on Ice.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Please explain the Clary Anderson situation.
Sincerely,
Pam and Tony Zamboni
The popular town treasure has been allowed to get somewhat scruffy, spurring a number of residents in recent months to attend council meetings to ask for much-needed improvements. Councilor David Cummings said January 2 that a Clary Anderson study has already been done and another would be a waste of money, yet the Council proceeded to vote 5-2 (Cummings and Russo said no) for another study…this time a pricey one by a politically connected firm. One resident even publicly asked Mayor Spiller at Tuesday’s meeting if he’d ever received a campaign contribution from this firm; the mayor didn’t answer. Meanwhile, I’m wondering how spectators would get a good view of a white whale on white ice; perhaps Moby-Dick could borrow one of Taylor Swift’s brightly colored cardigans?
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Now, can we talk about the section of Woodman Field close to Champlain Terrace?
Sincerely,
Speaking of Sports
Nearby residents told the Council on Tuesday that the site is now a mess after trees were felled and other work has begun on revamping the baseball field — even though there are questions about whether the school district needs Zoning Board approval for the project and Montclair schools superintendent Jonathan Ponds has apparently not been very responsive about meeting with the nearby residents or interim township manager Michael Lapolla. Taylor Swift anticipated what Dr. Ponds might think about the people trying to talk with him — in her 2019 song “I Forgot That You Existed.”
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Lapolla will officially exist more often in Montclair after the Council voted 5-1 (Russo said no, Cummings had left by then) late in Tuesday’s meeting to up his interim position from three to five days a week. Thoughts?
Sincerely,
Eight Days a Week, Minus Three
Lapolla still wants another person hired to help him, and many wonder if the promised search for a permanent manager is happening. Although nothing’s really permanent…except “The Simpsons” TV show.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Infrastructure isn’t permanent, either, as exemplified by the less-than-ideal condition of Clary Anderson, the municipal building, the police building, Edgemont Park’s playground, etc. — despite Montclair’s very high taxes. Comment?
Sincerely,
Loyal Edgemont Goose Reader
As municipal budget season begins, a couple of residents mentioned at Tuesday’s meeting that a higher percentage of Montclair’s budget goes to the fire and police departments than is the case in many other towns, leaving less money for other things. Which might partly explain why Beyonce’s song “Flawless” is not about our town’s infrastructure.
DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,
Ya think? Starting tomorrow, January 5, people can pick up packets to run for mayor or councilor — with Election Day this May 14. So, what’s another thing you’re hoping for in 2024?
Sincerely,
Bob Hope and Hope Lange
That the mayor and four of the other six Council members don’t run for reelection. If they do, and I were asked to vote for any of them, I’d channel Melville’s character Bartleby the Scrivener and say: “I would prefer not to.”
I love the new residents that schooled us on the legacy of Clary Anderson. Thank you. They schooled us on its history. Thank you. You schooled us on it serves so many non-residents. Thank you.
What they did not school us on – and are not touch – is what kind of facility it should be. Do we treat it as a market priced, pay for itself quasi-public facility? Or do we treat it like a Township park facility where we subsidize 99% of the cost & upkeep? I do know the operator I making money off Clary Anderson. How? Well, to listen to the supporters on all the booked & unavailable ice times, the cost they pay, the taxpayers are getting high-sticked, cross-checked and tripped.
I wish they would stop trotting out their kids to replace informed, intelligent discourse. They’re terribly cute & practiced, but 9 yr olds are only good for tugging at heart strings. And where were the girl hockey players?
let’s do the 4th option the Aubrey Group is never going to touch with a teen-foot poll: privatize it. Keep the land, lease the facility like we do with Aubrey Lewis and call it a day. If there is sooo much demand, serious operators would jump at th opportunity. Yeah, yeah, we can insert a clause that our very dear fiends over at the BoE are guaranteed a time location at a cost to be borne by the Council.
We need less selfish residents. Maybe if they looked closely at the history of the rink, they actually might learn some facts instead of spinning a story.
“One resident even publicly asked Mayor Spiller at Tuesday’s meeting if he’d ever received a campaign contribution from this firm; the mayor didn’t answer.”
THE MAYOR DIDN’T ANSWER!!!
Awarding the contract to Aubrey Group was just wrong. The thinly constructed justification may convince the 9-year olds, but any reasoned adult would have to call BS on those voting to award the contract. And people call out Peter Yacobellis? Can we please pick an ethical standard to follow?
What I most enjoyed was seeing the Council undermine its justification/purpose for split-session public comment period. The early session is for agenda items. To weigh in on the evening’s business of the Council. Doing the people’s business. The Manager & Council then decide to introduce off-agenda, on-the-fly, new business afterwards. The new business was not a pressing decision. Not an emergency. Many of us returned home, or went to the nearest tavern knowing the business portion was over. But, it wasn’t. They expanded the interim manager’s contract.
It is not necessarily the decision they make late at night, but the way this Council conducts The People’s business. To suit their schedules and needs…and effectively minimizing public participation in our business. Again. With a new twist.
What did I do when I found out? I dialed up History Repeating by The Propellerheads featuring Shirley Bassey…and chilled to the music.
Thank you for the comment, Frank! (Including the clever hockey lingo. 🙂 )
I’m not fond of the idea of Clary Anderson being privatized; it’s already partly privatized in a way, and the results have not been great. Still, it’s hard to imagine the town being able to afford millions of dollars for a significant upgrade without a lot of citizen fundraising — an effort some parents of Clary users have promised during remarks at Council meetings.
Wasting money on an at least partly redundant study by the Aubrey Group doesn’t help.
Thank you for the comment, silverleaf! Yes, the mayor’s silence on that direct question was…interesting. And worthy of your all-caps response!
Thank you for your 2:10 follow-up comment, Frank, which I hadn’t seen when I submitted my 2:20 comment.
You made EXCELLENT points. The public can’t comment in advance on agenda items when some items are…not on the agenda. Not the first time this Council’s majority has surprised the public, and some of their fellow councilors, with not-on-the-agenda stuff — including stuff relating to the township manager position.
Dave,
It’s too bad Sarah Avery doesn’t know what to ask for in filing her OPRA requests. The Council typically gets explanatory memos with all resolutions in their agenda packet. What the Essex Park memo says is that the contract awardee, the Aubrey Group, will coordinate community engagement activities. This was a little vague. Is the the BoE-style community engagement over their Woodman Field plans? Their version where they primarily engaged the parents and excluded the neighborhood and the Twnshp Mgr. Or will they actually be compelled to engage the community at large? And they have to do this by June.
I fully expect townie and getitistraight to fully support hiring The Aubrey Group, a women-owned & operated business.
Frank, it’s great to see any firm be women-owned, but hiring (with taxpayer money) any consulting-type firm that’s seemingly “politically connected” bothers me.
And, yes, the schools superintendent and the BOE’s community engagement on the baseball field has not been good at all.
Frank, Gee Whiz you getting pushed around playing hockey has left you awfully salty. I find it amazing that anyone would be so against keeping the place going and improving it. Oh the horrors that whoever runs the rink makes a living. Imagine that! Better than having town employees with benefits and pensions running the place. When the did the place was mess and the ice was terrible. The town has no problem spending 8 million buck on a baseball field that is not opened to the public and gets used by the Mudville Nine for a couple months every spring. Clary is open to the public and believe it or not is loved by the people that use it. Millions of dollars for fields not opened to public and nothing for a public facility. Sounds like Montclair logic.
