DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

It looks like Robert Russo plans to seek reelection to the Township Council this year. Pleased?

Sincerely,

N. Cumbent

Pleased. The longtime councilor is a strong voice for transparent government and against cronyism, giving business to politically connected firms, slow decision-making, groupthink, and other problematic things we’ve seen with the Council majority since 2020 — the 500th anniversary of Magellan sailing to Nishuane Pool.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Gonna need a more factual history book. But it is a fact that Russo was also mayor from 2000 to 2004.

Sincerely,

Two Decades Ago? Whoa!

Yes, back when there wasn’t a single Tesla on Montclair streets. Because that car was first manufactured in 2008? Nah…must’ve been some other reason.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

In 2021, Montclair sought and was awarded a $300,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to help combat hate crime. Why wasn’t that money quickly and effectively used?

Sincerely,

Grant Rant

At least part of the reason was the questionable competence and/or weak follow-up of some of Montclair’s leaders — in the Council, the police department, the office of the former township manager, etc. The result: Grant’s Tomb 2.0.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

To seek an update on that seemingly squandered grant, AAPI Montclair, Montclair African American Clergy Association, Out Montclair, and other groups and individuals sent a January 10 letter to the mayor, the rest of the Council, the police chief, and the interim manager. Comment?

Sincerely,

Missive About Missing Effort

The letter’s signers said they would contact the Department of Justice and other agencies if the response from local leaders was inadequate. To get a sense of when all this might be resolved, I listened to the song “In the Year 2525.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Ouch! For the same reason, I more optimistically listened to the Rush song “2112.” Meanwhile, in the current year of 2024, the Montclair girls swim team won its fourth-straight county championship. Impressive?

Sincerely,

They Rule in the Pool

Impressive! Fortunately, Magellan’s five ships sailed long enough ago to not interfere with any swim races, though the crew of that fleet’s “San Antonio” vessel did enjoy seeing another Dallas Cowboys playoff loss this month.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

We were talking about swimming in New Jersey, not football in Texas. Getting back to music, wasn’t that a terrific concert at Montclair High School on January 11?

Sincerely,

Chord of Education

Yes! Performing were the MHS Orchestra, the MHS Concert Band, the MHS Jazz Band, and the Passing Notes singers — all displaying LOTS of talent under the expert temporary direction of teacher Wil Hylton. The only thing missing was the song “King of Pain” to celebrate the MHS auditorium seats.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Oh, so you were there?

Sincerely,

Aisle of Right…and Left

Yes, my daughter plays viola in the orchestra. Those uncomfortable seats? Circumnavigated by Magellan in 1520 as he sought a western route from the back of the auditorium to the auditorium stage.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.