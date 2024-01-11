DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

This column often focuses on negative stuff, so what did you do after learning about some positive news in our town?

Sincerely,

F.A. Kayshiss

I canceled my move to Pennsylvania’s Happy Valley, which I thought was reachable via Route 80 until I realized that driving on Route 46 plus Route 34 wouldn’t get me out of Jersey.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

First piece of positive news: It looks like former multi-term Township Council member Renee Baskerville might run for mayor again this year! Pleased?

Sincerely,

She May in May

Yes! Dr. Baskerville is a hard-working, community-focused person who nearly won the 2020 mayoral race despite being outspent so much by Sean Spiller that the very concept of mathematics was called into question.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Second piece of positive news: No layoffs of teachers or other staffers are planned in the preliminary budget for the 2024-25 academic year! A wonderful development?

Sincerely,

Cuts Not Coming

Yes again, and so different from our district’s recent history! Educators deserve job security — except for bumbling “Harry Potter” prof Gilderoy Lockhart of Hogwarts, which is near the Montclair school Hillside…alphabetically.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not-so-positive news: The interim township manager will move from part-time to full-time, at a salary of $210,000. Somewhat excessive pay, won’t you say?

Sincerely,

Big Money: Not Funny

Quite. I’d say Montclair taxpayers will again be treated like a piggy bank, but I have too much respect for the pork-free Brick City Vegan restaurant on South Willow to belabor that point.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Did the helicopter that recently made an emergency landing in Anderson Park do so because it was weighted down with $210,000 in pennies to pay the manager’s salary?

Sincerely,

Cents and Sensibility

You couldn’t be more wrong. That helicopter made an emergency landing because it was weighted down with $209,999.90 in pennies to pay the manager’s salary; there was one dime aboard.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Meanwhile, three days before Tuesday’s drenching rain, it finally snowed in Montclair on the three-year anniversary of the awful January 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol incited by 2020 presidential loser Donald Trump. How did Trump supporters celebrate?

Sincerely,

Insurrection Intersection

They sang “I’m dreaming of a white storming of the U.S. Capitol/with every storming of the U.S. Capitol card I write.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Not a feel-good way to end a partly positive column, so I’ll mention upcoming local events marking this Monday’s federal holiday honoring the great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who…

Sincerely,

U.B. Better

…spoke at Montclair High in 1966! Re your other point, I’ll feel “gooder” in a few months if our seven-person Township Council gets five new members — none of whom will be a marine mammal despite campaign inspiration from “The Seventh Seal” movie.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Montclair Local.