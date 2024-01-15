You can no longer meet at The Maddox, which closed on January 3, but a new restaurant is coming 193 Glenridge Avenue.

They opened less than a year ago, but earlier this month, The Maddox and adjoining restaurant Musuko both closed. Montclair developer and commercial landlord Dick Grabowsky, who bought both the building and the business, plans to bring a new restaurant to the space.

Grabowsky, who now owns 193 Glenridge Avenue, also has four restaurants as tenants in his other Montclair buildings: Bareburger and Fresco Da Franco in the Hinck Building; Porta Montclair at 499-501 Bloomfield Ave., and Faubourg at 544 Bloomfield Ave.

He purchased the Maddox from Essex Restaurant Group. Grabowsky told Montclair Local he originally bought the business with the idea of “changing it from a failed concept to something more in line with the quality that we need in Montclair.”

Although he intended to launch a new restaurant on his own, Grabowsky has since been approached by two interested parties that are both “well established and high quality.” He said he is working to finalize a lease with one of them.

In an earlier conversation, Grabowsky said on his wish list for the space is a restaurant where people could come for dinner and drinks, but also stay and dance.

“I do believe that one of the two potential tenants for the space plans on doing that,” he said. “Since I am now working with well known tenants instead of doing it myself, the Maddox space and how it will be utilized is up to those very qualified restaurant people.”

When it opened in the space formerly occupied by The Crosby, The Maddox was touted as “an American steakhouse offering elevated dishes, curated cocktails, and premium cuts in a chic atmosphere.” Connected to the Maddox and served by the same liquor license was Musuko, described as Pan Asian Sushi Lounge. Both dining rooms featured a dramatic, all black decor.

In a message on social media, Essex Restaurant Group wrote: “To our loyal customers, guests, and friends. We regret to inform you that as of January 1, 2024, The Maddox and Musuko will be closing its doors. We thank you all for your support throughout our journey.”

In addition to The Maddox and Musuko, another Montclair restaurant, Eleven South Montclair, which opened in May 2023, announced it would be closings its doors in December 2023.

Let us know in comments what kind of restaurant you would like to see next in Montclair and do you want a place to dance?