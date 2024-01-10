Nightjar will open at 549 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield, on January 12. (COURTESY OF NIGHTJAR)

On Friday, January 12, Nightjar, a women- and minority-owned adult-use cannabis dispensary designed by cannabis industry veterans and New Jersey natives, will open in Bloomfield at 549 Bloomfield Avenue.

Nightjar will be the second dispensary in Bloomfield, with Rise Dispensary at 26-48 Bloomfield Avenue.

Francesca DeRogatis, COO of Nightjar, says cannabis brings much-needed tax revenue to support schools and other local infrastructure and can revitalize downtown communities, like Bloomfield Center, by bringing foot traffic to other nearby shops.

“Taking cannabis out of the shadows and into its prominent place in our community is what inspired us to open Nightjar,” said DeRogatis, who added, “Nightjar is a labor of love, and we’ve crafted this store to normalize the cannabis shopping experience. With this approach, we hope our community will feel more comfortable exploring and purchasing cannabis products and contributing to a sustainable, legal cannabis industry in New Jersey.”

Nightjar will host an official grand opening celebration on Friday, January 12, at 11 a.m. Customers will receive 20% off their purchases on opening weekend, and Cozz Coffee will be at the store 11 a.m.–2 p.m., offering a complimentary espresso bar and coffee for Nightjar’s first customers.

After its official grand opening, Nightjar will be open to customers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. To learn more, visit www.nightjarcannabis.com.