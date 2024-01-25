Montclair-Boonton Line NJ Transit train (CHELSEY JOHNSTONE/MONTCLAIR LOCAL)

It would be the first fare increase since 2015, but it’s a big one.

NJ Transit announced plans Wednesday to raise fares by 15% starting July 1, 2024. They also announced a schedule of public hearings on the fare adjustment proposal.

The agency, in order to close a budget gap of $106.6 million, is also proposing annual systemwide increases of 3%, effective July 1, 2025 (no fare would increase more than 3% annually). In addition to the proposed fare hike, NJ Transit also announced plans to eliminate Flexpass, which allowed commuters to buy 20 one-way adult tickets at a 20% discount. It would also implement 30-day expiration dates on all one-way tickets.

Examples of proposed new fares.

In a statement, NJ Transit president and CEO Kevin Corbett, said the budget challenges were not unique and that “transit agencies across the country are facing similar deficits due to continued lagging ridership compared to pre-pandemic levels.”

NJ TRANSIT is entering the fifth consecutive year of ridership that will be below pre-COVID levels, resulting in a reduction of nearly $2 billion in farebox revenue for the agency.

In Wednesday’s announcement, NJ Transit referenced the how the agency added “additional service on more than 100 bus routes and implementing substantial emergency service to support customers abandoned by multiple private bus carriers.” NJ Transit took over DeCamp’s routes after the bus company announced it would end service on April 7, 2023.

In July 2023, NJ Transit announced it had signed a lease for a new headquarters at Two Gateway in Newark, spending more than $440 million over 25 years. The proposed fare increases, if approved, would take effect soon after the MTA’s congestion pricing plan.

In addition to attending a public hearing, you can leave a comment on the proposed fare hike.