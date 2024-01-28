Bart Allen Krupp of Montclair and of Napa, California, formerly of Verona, co-founder of Stagecoach Vineyards and Krupp Brothers Winery and Estate in Napa, died on Jan. 23, 2024. He was 75.

Mr. Krupp was born in 1948 in Brooklyn to Arthur and Rosalind (Mehr) Krupp.

He grew up in Verona, spending his childhood playing baseball at Everett Field on Bloomfield Avenue and fishing in Verona Lake. In high school, he started as a first baseman on the freshman baseball team. Later, his math teacher recruited him for tennis.

Mr. Krupp spent his summers at Camp Beaver Lake in Vermont, first as a camper and later as a counselor, where he enjoyed fishing, coaching baseball and being in Vermont.

After graduating from Verona High School in 1966, he attended Pennsylvania Military College (now Widener University), where he played tennis and majored in the three Ps (poker, ping-pong and Pat). He met and married Patricia Thomas, the love of his life, in 1969.

After graduating from college, Mr. Krupp joined his father in the family business, Capital Foam Products, where they worked together for several decades. He was instrumental in helping that business thrive.

He and his wife moved to Montclair in 1973 and have had a home there since. He was staunch advocate of the Montclair public schools and took great pride in his children’s achievements while attending them.

In 1990 he embarked on his greatest business venture, with his brother, Jan. Together they developed what would become Stagecoach Vineyards in Napa and then later established Krupp Brothers Winery and Estate.

Throughout his life, he was legendary game player. He loved playing blackjack, never let his kids win at Risk, and managed his fantasy baseball team.

He loved walking his dogs in Edgemont and Anderson parks, and playing softball in the men’s league.

In both his business and personal relationships, Mr. Krupp was a thoughtful listener, a gifted problem-solver and always a man of his word. He was immensely proud of his family, and his kindness and generosity have left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Mr. Krupp is survived by survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia; his children, Edward Krupp (Monika) and Staci Krupp (Grant Gerber); his grandchildren, Emma, Phillip and Nathan Krupp and Estelle and Max Gerber, and his brothers, Jan Krupp (Jan) of Napa and Fred Krupp (Laurie Devitt) of Norwalk, Connecticut.

A celebration of his life will be held on Feb. 3, 2024. Please email Staci Krupp (kruppsj@gmail.com) for details.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a contribution to the Environmental Defense Fund, edf.org, the MSA Coalition, multiplesystematrophy.org, or to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were made by Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St.