Brandon Preaster

Brandon Preaster of Belleville, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 3, 2024. He was 39.

Mr. Preaster was the son of Calvin Lyde and Yvonne Theresa Preaster.

He was employed at Riverside Business Systems as a salesperson and formerly was a teaching assistant for the Montclair school district.

He believed it was “never too late to improve oneself.”

Mr. Preaster was the older brother of Ja’Nair Jordan M. Preaster, father of Kennedy Nicole Preaster, nephew of Wendy C. Harris, Christina Taylor, Rechelle Taylor, Christopher J. Preaster, Arthur A. Taylor Sr. and Gregory A. Little, and grandson of John P. Thompson.

He was predeceased by Carol M. Preaster, Doris Goggins, Clinton Taylor Jr., Ronald R. Taylor, Clinton A. Taylor Sr., Doris M. Taylor, Clarence Franklin and Gertrude Studof.

He had a host of other relatives and friends and many associates.

A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at the Glenfield Park House, 45 Maple Ave.

Arrangements were made by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St.