Dolores D. Arminio of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, a longtime employee at Montclair Community and Mountainside hospitals, died peacefully in her home on Dec. 30, 2023. She was 93.

Mrs. Arminio was a 1949 graduate of Montclair High School, where she was a majorette.

She became an ECG technician and worked at Montclair Community Hospital until her retirement in 1993. In 1997 she returned to work, in reception at Mountainside Hospital, a job she held until age 90.

Mrs. Arminio was a cafeteria worker at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School and a church volunteer, stamping name plates for church envelopes and helping on bingo nights.

She was an avid baker and loved sharing her treats with her family, friends, neighbors and

co-workers. She loved a good book and a good joke.

She was a proud American and said she would never give up on matters that meant the most to her: her family, her country and her faith.

Mrs. Arminio is survived by her husband, Michael S. Arminio Sr.; her daughter, Leanora Micchelli (Gabe); her son, Michael S. Arminio Jr.; her granddaughter, Maria Tullin (Craig); her great-granddaughters, Maya and Chloe; her sister, Virginia Cosgrove, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Vincenzo and Mary DiGeronimo; her sisters, Mildred Russo, Mary Miscia, Rachel Rubino, Sophie Sgroi, Elenore Bilotta, Gloria Lehman, Mercedes Zichelli and Marianne Karnas, and her brothers, Joseph A., Benito, Joseph, Daniel and Vincent DiGeronimo.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hospice of New Jersey, hospiceofnewjersey.com, Tunnels to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, or a charity of your choice.