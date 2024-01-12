Emil L. Adler Jr.

Emil L. Adler Jr. of Nashua, New Hampshire, a former longtime resident of Montclair who was a soldier, an artist and a printer, died on Jan. 3, 2024. He was 92.

Mr. Adler was born in 1931 in Newark, the son of Emil Leo Adler Sr., also a printer, and Evelyn Adler. He and his older sister, Evelyn, were raised on Joseph Street in the home of his grandfather, Michael Dluzniewski. Four young step-uncles were raised with him as older brothers.

In quiet tones, seated at the lace-covered dinner table, he would enthrall his three children with tales of his childhood in Depression-era Newark, “Down Neck” on “The Island.”

Mr. Adler attended Arts High School in Newark, the first public arts school in the U.S., graduating in 1949.

He enlisted in the Air Force at age 20. It was his drawings, always of people, the rich characters from his life and imagination, that in 1953 illustrated the Per Diem yearbook when he graduated as a navigator and officer.

In 1954, he married Mary Bochicchio, who attended Verona High School and whom he had known since he was 16. A Newark street photographer snapped a picture of them on their first date to see Louis Prima. They kept it forever.

“I was raised in a monastery until I met your mother,” he would always tell his children, swearing there was never another girl. They remained together for 70 years until she died at 89.

By age 25, as a first lieutenant, Mr. Adler was flying over China and across the Pacific. Together, he and his wife traveled and saw more than most ever will: Hong Kong, the Philippines and Guam.

When they came home, they built a family. He took a job, first at Adler Printing in Newark, a shop founded in the 1880s by a great-grandfather. He helped his father with customers. One, a young mentalist, George Kresge, would grow famous as “The Amazing Kreskin” and perform at Mr. Adler’s bachelor party.

Mr. Adler closed the printing shop after his father’s death and then, for 27 years, singlehandedly ran a four-man Heidelberg press at Cook & Dunn Paints.

Over the years, if there was an argument at the dinner table between him and his wife, it was likely over his lifetime resistance to making his art, rather than printing, his vocation.

He would explain how the freedom and confidence to support a family as an artist was not a gift freely given to kids raised in hardscrabble Newark.

In the end, he relished that gift on his children, who remain forever grateful for the hundreds of drawings and sketches, paintings here, sculptures there, that came to fill their lives. Scribbles on napkins and envelopes, birthday cards, Christmas cards. He drew the invitations for their weddings and birth announcements for his grandchildren. He drew sages. He drew warriors.

Over a lifetime, he showed them the world through his eyes, through his art.

Mr. Adler and his wife lived in Montclair for 55 years. He filled the house on North Fullerton Avenue with laughter, kindness, curiosity, and books, easily 1,000 books on art, history, and classic books that told classic stories.



Every night, at precisely 6:10, he arrived home, the wheels of his car rolling over the gravel driveway. “You’re father’s home!” his wife would yell. Every night, for all the hours he had worked, for as much as he had sweated or froze, with whatever frustrations he endured, he never entered the house with anything other than a smile and “Hey there, hon!” and a kiss for Mary.

He was the calm to her fire — the two of them, every morning, seated in the kitchen nook laughing or solving life’s problems over coffee.

He never yelled. He never spanked, except for his daughter Adrienne, once. If he ever had anything other than praise for or pride in his children, it was never known to them. The same held for his grandchildren.



Mr. Adler was modest and quiet to most but had a subversive humor to the last. His was a storied life — if you asked about it since he eschewed a spotlight.

After his wife died in 2019, he moved in with his daughter Adrienne and her family. She has always said she was glad to care for him, that he was no trouble, that he was too sweet and that she loved him too much to ever see him in a nursing home.



Mr. Adler is survived by his children, Emil Adler III (Julie Flanders) and grandson Julian; Eric Adler (Tamara Morris) and grandson Aidan; Adrienne Adler Risher (Gene Risher) and grandchildren William and Mary; his brother-in-law, Vincent Bochicchio (Liz Bochicchio) and their children, Tony and Felicia; his niece, Susan Rowe Broad, and his nephews, Steven, Mark and Donald Sears and Bobby and John Michael Rowe.

Visitation is Monday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., with a service on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.