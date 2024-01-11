Henry Donnell Spencer

Henry Donnell Spencer, a longtime supervisor for the Montclair YMCA and a crossing guard in the township, died peacefully in his sleep at Spring Grove Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, New Providence, on Dec. 31, 2023. He was 72.

Mr. Spencer, the fourth child of seven, was born in 1951 to Alice Spencer and Henry Reid in Grandville County, North Carolina.

Upon his mother’s sudden death in 1957, he continued to receive childhood loving care from William Spencer, his uncle, Lizzie Spencer, his aunt, and from his grandparents, Cleveland Spencer Sr. and Laura Spencer.

Mr. Spencer was educated in the Morris School District and graduated from Morristown High School in 1969. Upon graduation, he entered the Army and served in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1975.

Upon returning to Morristown, Mr. Spencer’s love for cooking while in the service led him to a position as head chef at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Morristown, and soon after he started catering for lawyers, schools, weddings and more.

He subsequently opened his catering business under the name “Spencer for Hire” Construction and Catering Co., through which he also loved renovating and flipping houses. He was licensed for electrical and plumbing work in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Mr. Spencer also volunteered his time helping build homes with Habitat for Humanity. He was a member of New Light Baptist Church, Bloomfield.

He was superintendent for several different residential buildings in the Montclair area. The Montclair YMCA employed him as its building maintenance and residential supervisor for decades.

After a motorcycle accident in 2011 and suffering from lifelong injuries, he retired from the YMCA. After retirement, he served as a school crossing guard for the Montclair school district.

Mr. Spencer is survived by his son, Preston, of Newark; two daughters, Jo-Anna, of Hillside, and Jalena, of Jamestown, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Tania, Shanae, Elijah and Meikel; two brothers, William E. Spenser (Sheila), of Puyallup, Washington, and Herbert W. Banks (Jessi), of South Plainfield; two sisters, Pamela Banks Depew, of Roxboro, North Carolina, and Gwendolyn Aiken (Edward), of Stanhope; a sister-in-law, Veron Johnson; a nephew, Deacon Charles E. Johnson (Diane), and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Alice Spencer and Henry Reid; his sister, Mary G. Jackson; his brothers, Edmund M. Johnson and Robert C. Banks, and his grandson, Dejan D. Foster.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 13, at noon at New Light Baptist Church, 89 Dewey St., Bloomfield. A repast will follow.

Arrangements were made by Rowe Funeral Home, Morristown.