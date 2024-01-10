James F. Bushrod

James F. Bushrod of Montclair, a retired longtime employee of the Montclair Department of Public Works, died on Jan. 1, 2024. He was 84.

Mr. Bushrod was born in 1939 to the late James and Goldie Bushrod in Marshall, Virginia.



He moved to Montclair as a young man and gained employment with the DPW, working for the department for 28 years until his retirement.

Mr. Bushrod lived a quiet life with his partner, Mary Bell. He enjoyed watching

baseball and football, as well as playing spades and the lottery.

He always had a smile on his face and treated everyone as if they were family.

Mr. Bushrod is survived by three children, Donna, of Charlottesville, Virginia, Darrin, of Binghamton, New York, and David (Theresa), of West Orange; a sister, Emma Warmack, of Orange; longtime companion Mary Bell; grandchildren, Shenicwa, Jorleesa, Tamyia, David, Mya, Jordyn, Armoni and Jaelyn, Tiesha and Jalene, and other family and friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Helena Bushrod, and brother, Lester Bushrod.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 12, with a service immediately following at Martin’s Home for Service, 48 Elm St. Interment will be private.