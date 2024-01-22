Kathleen “Kit” Hannah

Kathleen “Kit” Hannah of Montclair, executive director of the Pennington Montessori School for more than 30 years, died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on Wednesday, Jan. 17. She was 69.

A travel enthusiast, Ms. Hannah enjoyed lengthy stays at places around the world after graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. She lived in Chicago for years

before returning to New Jersey to put down roots.

In 1987 she joined the administration at Pennington Montessori School in Pennington. She excelled in her supportive role, resulting in her appointment as executive director in 1993.

During her tenure, Ms. Hannah’s leadership ability allowed her to make improvements, bring on Montessori-trained teachers, grow enrollment and, ultimately, build the school’s reputation for excellence. Her commitment to nurturing the relationship between a child’s home life and

school life has had an indelible impact on generations of Pennington Montessori School

families.



For all of her personal and professional accomplishments and network of friendships, her greatest joy was family.

She had a unique ability to make acquaintances into friends, quickly resulting in deep and lasting relationships. Her family often joked that she had several “circles,” each one believing they were the “inner circle,” a testament to how special she made everyone feel.

She was present in discussion, asked questions to better understand, listened openly and, albeit occasionally unsolicited, offered the best advice and counsel. Blessed with the gift of gab, she could tell stories for hours.

Ms. Hannah is survived by her three children and their spouses, Casey and Diana Christensen of Ringoes, Danielle and John Lynch of Montclair, and Tony and Amanda Christensen of Maplewood; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Leslee (Jackson) Hannah of Bound Brook, Stephen Hannah of Austin, Texas, and Patrick and Sue (Szilagyi) Hannah of Hopewell; grandchildren, James and Aidan Christensen, Hannah, Callaghan and Andie Lynch, and Flora and Hazel Kathleen Christensen; and nieces and nephews, Jeffrey, Ryan (Erin), and Sean (Gabriella Risatti) Mills, Brendan (Amy) Hannah, Jamie (James) Hannah Moody, Zachary (Megan Dowling) Hannah, Gillian (Jessica) Hannah, and Daria, Tori and Ali Hannah.



She was predeceased by her parents, Rita and James Hannah of

Montclair, and her sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Jerry Mills of Cedar Grove,

Visitation is Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. The funeral service is Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 40 South Fullerton Ave.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ms. Hannah’s name to Womanspace, womanspace.org, which works with those affected by domestic violence and with whom she volunteered, or to Singlemomstrong, singlemomstrong.org, which works with single mothers.