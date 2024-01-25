Kathryn Gorman

Kathryn Gorman of Montclair died peacefully, surrounded by her family, after battling a rare form of cancer with bravery and grace, on Jan. 21, 2024. She was 32.

Ms. Gorman was born in Livingston to John Gorman and Diane McGarity.

She grew up in Montclair and attended Montclair High School, where she captained the varsity tennis team, served as the varsity baseball team’s student manager and played violin in the orchestra.

Ms. Gorman graduated from Rutgers University with dual degrees in communications and art history and pursued a career in marketing and media. Later she obtained her MBA from New York University and became a manager for Pendleton Whisky.

She left a profound impact on her friends, co-workers and classmates. As a thoughtful gift-giver, she enjoyed shopping and spoiling her friends and their kids with presents.

She was an avid fitness fanatic and self-care guru, as well as an enthusiastic traveler, always excited to explore new places, foods and wines while soaking up all that life had to offer.

Most importantly, she had an effervescent spirit that filled every room and heart. She was a loving and vibrant daughter, sister and friend who touched the lives of many with her kindness, generosity and humor.

Ms. Gorman is survived by her father, John; mother, Diane; brother, Patrick (Hillary), and numerous relatives and friends.

Visitation is Sunday, Jan. 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, Jan. 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Cassian Church, 187 Bellevue Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ms. Gorman’s memory to the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, mskcc.org, or to Animal Lighthouse Rescue, alrcares.com.