Michael S. Arminio Jr. of Bloomfield, formerly of Montclair, died on Jan. 3, 2024, after a long illness. He was 63.



Mr. Arminio was a 1977 graduate of Montclair High School.

He was a member of the St. Donato Society, the St. Sebastian Society, Montclair UNICO and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Mr. Arminio enjoyed fishing, bowling and camping. He loved spending time at the Jersey Shore and dinners with family and friends.

He is survived by his father, Michael S. Arminio Sr.; his sister, Leanora Micchelli (Gabe); his niece, Maria Tullin (Craig), and his great-nieces, Maya and Chloe Tullin.

Mr. Arminio was predeceased by his mother, Dolores Arminio.

Visitation is Friday, Jan. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. Services are Saturday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, t2t.org, or to a charity of your choice.