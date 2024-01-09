Robert Emil Spinelli of Brick, formerly of Montclair, died on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. He was 73.

Mr. Spinelli was born in Montclair, the son of the late Doris (Reheis) Spinelli and Emil Spinelli.

He was a graduate of Montclair High School and Bucknell University.

Mr. Spinelli had a career in industrial sales and retail and worked for many years at Target and ShopRite.

He was an avid New York Giants fan.

Mr. Spinelli is survived by his sister, Susan Peterson (Richard); several cousins; his friend, Sue Brower, and his devoted dog, Boney.

Funeral arrangements were private and handled by Hugh M. Moriarty Funeral Home, 76 Park St.

Memorial donations may be made to a local animal shelter or to the charity of your choice.