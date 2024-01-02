Robert L. “Bob” Socci

Robert L. “Bob” Socci, a former Montclair resident and a noted chemist who held numerous patents, died on Dec. 31, 2023. He was 80.

Mr. Socci was born in 1943 in Montclair, and he was rooted in the township. He embodied values instilled during his upbringing, carrying them through life.

Raising his family in Cedar Grove, he epitomized the principles of family, hard work and commitment.



Mr. Socci’s career as a chemist in the cosmetics industry was highlighted by more than 16 patents in nail lacquer. His professional achievements reflected his pursuit of excellence and endless curiosity.



His quiet, calm nature, sense of humor, kindness and genuine interest endeared him to friends and family. Whether playing golf, listening to music or playing chess, he found joy in life’s simple pleasures.



Mr. Socci is survived by his children, Melissa, Robert (Dana) and Brian, and grandchildren, Victoria and Nicholas. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Mary.

Visitation is Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St., with a prayer service to begin at 6:30.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, alz.org.