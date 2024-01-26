Suzuko Hara

Suzuko Hara of Montclair, who, with her husband, founded a school for the children of Japanese expatriates, died at Mountainside Medical Center on Jan. 20, 2024, due to complications from COVID. She was 94.

Mrs. Hara was born in 1929 in Tokyo to Fumio and Hanako Tsukada, one of their three children.

She attended The Friends School and Keisen Jogakuen, both Christian girls schools in Tokyo. She met her husband, Tadao Hara, at Tamagawa University, and they married in 1951. Mrs. Hara received her B.A. from Northwest University in Kirkland, Washington.

Like many women of her generation, much of her energy was devoted to supporting her husband’s work. He had a long career as an educator and Christian minister.

For a brief time, while he was a televangelist in Japan, Mrs. Hara was a radio evangelist. She taught Sunday school and English, organized fellowship activities, raised two children and was a staff member in the K-9 school that she and her husband founded in Southern California for Japanese expatriate children in 1978.

When her husband was hired to provide Japanese translation and dubbing for a well-known American televangelist, Mrs. Hara acted as director during the recording sessions and provided the voice of the televangelist’s wife.

Well into their 80s, the couple led the Japanese language congregation at the Mesa Verde United Methodist Church in Costa Mesa, California.

She was an accomplished watercolor artist, seamstress and cook.

For the past 20 years, Mrs. Hara summered at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York and delighted in the musical programming and ecumenical Sunday church services offered there.

She relocated to Montclair in 2017 after spending most of her life between the environs of Tokyo and Southern California.

Mrs. Hara is survived by her son, Nobumichi Hara (Jane Marie) of Phoenix; daughter, Izumi Hara (David N. Koschik) of Montclair; seven grandchildren, Naomi (Jason Hohn), Hitomi (Curtis Mewhinney), Eimi (Jonathan Flores), Yoshinobu Hara (Anushree) and Caroline, Eleanor and Abigail Koschik, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Kyoko Prieto (Andrew), and brother, Kazuo Tsukada. Her paternal grandfather was the renowned calligrapher Niwa Kaikaku.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 176 Cooper Ave.

Arrangements were made by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St.