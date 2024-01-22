If you’re one of the millions of people who play WORDLE every day, you’ll want to sign up for an upcoming class at the Montclair Public Library Adult School.

On Thursday, February 15, Deb Amlen, lead columnist for The NY Times Games section, will lead a class offering tips and tricks for boosting your score at WORDLE. She’ll play a few rounds of the word-guessing game with you, and afterward, she’ll hold a Q&A about all of the newspaper’s games, such as Connections or Spelling Bee.

As a WORDLE fan, I wondered what it’s like to create, play and write about games for a living. Turns out it’s really fun.

“You can’t beat working on the Games desk!” Deb told me. She has been a part of The New York Times games team for 13 years. She started as a crossword puzzle constructor, moved on to write the “Wordplay” column, and became the lead columnist for the games section in 2011.

Even though the Games team takes their work seriously, Deb said overall, they really want people to have fun. “People put too much pressure on themselves,” she says. “You’re not sitting down to take the SAT. It’s a game, and games should be fun!”

Now, onto those tips. You may be surprised that most people who play WORDLE don’t have a consistent opening word. If you do, Deb recommends choosing a word with a nice balance of vowels and consonants. “That’s the key,” says Deb, who likes to begin with TRACE. If you’ve been using ADIEU as your starting word, you might want to reconsider (as she writes about here).

Learn more tips, strengthen your game, and, more importantly, go have fun in the class!

MPL Adult School: Play WORDLE With a New York Times Columnist

February 15, 6:30–8 p.m.

Montclair Public Library, 50 South Fullerton Avenue, Montclair

Cost: $25. Register here