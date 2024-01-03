



A Montclair woman was shot and killed Sunday night at an office building in Ramsey and a Montclair man has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The suspect, Luis A. Suarez, 41, of Montclair surrendered at the Montclair Police Department at 9 p.m. Sunday, on New Year’s Eve.

Crystal Camargo (Facebook)

A GoFundMe page, started for the funeral costs for the victim, Crystal (Camargo) Peterson, a mother of three children, has already raised more than $20,000.

At approximately 7:25 p.m., on Sunday, December 31, 2023, the Ramsey Police Department responded to a corporate campus at 101 Williams Street in Ramsey, on a report of a homicide. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased 41-year-old woman with an apparent gunshot wound to her head. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ramsey Police Department identified Suarez, a 41-year-old chef, as the suspect.

The Ramsey office building where Crystal Camargo Peterson was found.

According to the Daily Voice, Ramsey police rushed to the scene after a third party in Montclair called stating they believed Suarez had killed Peterson and appeared intent on taking his own life.

Suarez surrendered at the Montclair Police Department around 9 p.m. and was arrested and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

Ana Gonzalez, who organized the fundraiser for Peterson, writes: “Crystal was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, teacher and friend to many who has now left a great void in our lives. She was a lively, vibrant person who was always willing to go above and beyond for those she loved. Due to the sudden nature of her loss we are asking for donations to cover the costs of her funeral and memorial. Any donations that exceed the funeral costs will go towards the care of her 3 children.”