The Township of Montclair has a plan to renovate the playground at Nishuane Park to create a completely inclusive playground with state-of-the-art accessible playground equipment, new playground safety surfacing, seating, perimeter fencing, and other improvements. The Township is seeking funding through the State of NJ Green Acres Program for the improvements. The preliminary engineer cost estimate for the project is $1.33 million.

Conceptual playground renderings for Nishuane Park (TOWNSHIP OF MONTCLAIR)

Residents can ask questions or provide comments on the proposed plan at a public hearing on Tuesday, January 30, at 7 p.m. The hearing will take place as part of the regularly scheduled council meeting at the Municipal Building (205 Claremont Avenue, Montclair). Written comments on the proposed application may be directed to Norberto Hernandez, PE, Township Engineer, nhernandez@negliagroup.com, 219 North Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042

Residents can also provide feedback on a public survey for the project here.