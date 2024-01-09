Radio Free Montclair is launching “Public Comment,” a new monthly series featuring engaged and active Montclair residents discussing the ideas and issues that are important to them. The series kicks off this Sunday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Special guests on the first installment include Sustainable Montclair’s Anna Grossman, Montclair Mutual Aid and Friend of the Howe House, Aminah Toler, and creator of The Montclair Weekly, Mariana Horta. The series will be hosted by James Cotter.

Discussion will include a range of topics including PILOTs, Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair Schools’ bond referendum, Woodman Field, and much more.

Listen here.